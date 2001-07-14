Aditxt, Inc. to Participate in Edison Group's Global Healthcare "Open House" Virtual Conference From January 25th-27th, 2022

Aditxt, Inc. (“Aditxt” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ADTX) announced today it is participating in Edison Group’s Open House Event, scheduled to take place virtually this month.

The three-day event, in association with the London Stock Exchange, global law firm Taylor Wessing, and OpenExchange, will take place between January 25th-27th, focusing on 33 companies. Day one will feature businesses within pharmaceuticals & drug discovery, day two focuses on AI & technology in healthcare, while businesses adopting new approaches to hard-to-solve problems will round off the event.

Content will be available to stream from January 25th on Edison’s website and OpenExchange.tv. Attendance is free and anyone wanting to attend can sign up here: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.edisongroup.com%2Fevent%2Fedison-open-house-global-healthcare-2022%2F

Edison Group:

Global Healthcare Open House Conference 2022

Date: January 25th-27th, 2022

Edison Group Open House Registration

Presentation information: The company presentation will be available on demand on www.edisongroup.com beginning at 7am ET on Wednesday, January 26th. The presentation will also be available on the Company’s investor relations page.

1x1 Meeting Registration: To register for a 1x1 meeting with the Company, please+visit+this+link.

For any questions about the event or how to register, please reach out to [email protected]

About Aditxt™

Aditxt develops technologies focused on improving immune system health through immune monitoring and reprogramming. Aditxt’s immune monitoring technology is designed to provide a personalized, comprehensive system immune system profile. Aditxt’s immune reprogramming technology, currently preclinical, is designed to retrain the immune system to induce tolerance to address rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. AditxtScore™ for COVID-19 is Aditxt’s proprietary immune profile technology to equip people with information about their level of protection. For more information, please visit: www.aditxt.com and www.AditxtScore.com

About Edison Group:

Edison’s leading research and investor relations consultancy connects listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on both the volume and quality of investors reached – across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors, Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital.

www.edisongroup.com

