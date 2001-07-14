CommScope Announces New Senior Leadership for Venue and Campus Networks

CommScope, a global leader in network connectivity, today introduced Markus Ogurek as senior vice president and segment leader of Venue and Campus Networks.

Mr. Ogurek, who joins CommScope from Cisco, is an industry veteran with a well-established track record of leadership spanning across multi-billion-dollar businesses including Hewlett Packard Enterprise and iov42. He will lead a global organization of more than 2,000 professionals that include sales, product development, and supply chain operations. Mr. Ogurek will be responsible for the development and growth of CommScope’s networking, indoor cellular and security products and applications that align to the company’s strategic transformation program, CommScope NEXT.

Chuck Treadway, president and chief executive officer, stated, “Markus brings a wealth of enterprise technology and networking expertise to CommScope’s largest and fastest-growing segment with an addressable market of $23 billion. In his previous roles at Cisco and Hewlett Packard, Markus was responsible for accelerating revenue and developing cloud, software, and services strategies across vertical markets. His international experience and proven track record make him well positioned to lead a business focused on the accelerated adoption of faster, secure Networks and ubiquitous connectivity.”

In his previous role as vice president of Enterprise at Cisco, Mr. Ogurek drove subscription and software-as-a-service sales across vertical markets, generating hundreds of millions in new portfolio revenue.

“The roles of communication networks are more critical than ever as people transform the way they connect and communicate,” said Mr. Ogurek. “My role is to ensure CommScope is aligned to what our customers need today and well into the future as they face an exponential increase in the demand for data, an emerging recognition that secure networks are a priority and a continuing evolution in network architecture.”

Mr. Ogurek will be based in Sunnyvale, California.

