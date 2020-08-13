DEADLINE ALERT for BEKE, INSD, and MMAT: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

KE Holdings Inc. (: BEKE)

Class Period: August 13, 2020 – December 16, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 28, 2022

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants: (1) inflated the Company's GTV; (2) inflated the Company's revenues; (3) inflated the number of stores and agents using the Company's platform; and (4) that, as a result, of the foregoing, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Instadose Pharma Corp. f/k/a Mikrocoze, Inc. ( INSD)

Class Period: December 8, 2020 – November 24, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 28, 2022

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Instadose had performed inadequate due diligence into the Business Combination and/or ignored significant red flags associated with Instadose Canada; (2) Instadose's internal controls and policies were inadequate to detect and/or prevent impermissible trading activity by control persons of the Company; (3) the foregoing subjected Instadose to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Meta Materials Inc. f/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. ( MMAT)

Class Period: September 21, 2020 – December 14, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4 2022

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the business combination of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. and Meta Materials Inc. would result in an SEC investigation and subpoena; (2) the Company has materially overstated its business connections and dealings; (3) the Company has materially overstated its ability to produce and commercialize its products; (4) the Company has materially overstated its products' novelty and capabilities; (5) the Company's products did not have the potential to be disruptive because, among other things, the Company priced its products too high; and (6) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

