Centerpoint Advisors, LLC Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC, Eaton Corp PLC, Block Inc

insider
Just now
Investment company Centerpoint Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Kimberly-Clark Corp, sells Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC, Eaton Corp PLC, Block Inc, Chewy Inc, Littelfuse Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Centerpoint Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Centerpoint Advisors, LLC owns 458 stocks with a total value of $228 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Centerpoint Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 66,354 shares, 13.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.78%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 78,141 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 135,651 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56%
  4. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 152,179 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
  5. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 100,025 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%
New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,656 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: EverQuote Inc (EVER)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC initiated holding in EverQuote Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.07 and $18.14, with an estimated average price of $15.19. The stock is now traded at around $15.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.83 and $75.23, with an estimated average price of $71.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27. The stock is now traded at around $234.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 167 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (KOF)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $47.53 and $56.52, with an estimated average price of $53.01. The stock is now traded at around $54.850100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,026 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 367.26%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $71.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 18,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 32.53%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $167.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,717 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 167.65%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $320.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 1872.00%. The purchase prices were between $129.26 and $142.92, with an estimated average price of $134.72. The stock is now traded at around $143.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 737.33%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $133.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,817 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 245.51%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $26.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (MIC)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC. The sale prices were between $3.56 and $40.7, with an estimated average price of $5.92.

Sold Out: Littelfuse Inc (LFUS)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Littelfuse Inc. The sale prices were between $271.17 and $331.07, with an estimated average price of $302.95.

Sold Out: PROSHARES TRUST (SQQQ)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $5.69 and $9, with an estimated average price of $6.75.

Sold Out: Global Partners LP (GLP)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Global Partners LP. The sale prices were between $21.6 and $24.12, with an estimated average price of $22.98.

Sold Out: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $26.38 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $27.74.

Reduced: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 78.86%. The sale prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07. The stock is now traded at around $168.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Centerpoint Advisors, LLC still held 315 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Block Inc (SQ)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Block Inc by 66.04%. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $130.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Centerpoint Advisors, LLC still held 360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Chewy Inc (CHWY)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Chewy Inc by 63.92%. The sale prices were between $51.76 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $65.29. The stock is now traded at around $43.690100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Centerpoint Advisors, LLC still held 1,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 90.04%. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $15.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Centerpoint Advisors, LLC still held 365 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Beyond Meat Inc by 58.33%. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $108.62, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $64.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Centerpoint Advisors, LLC still held 375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Centerpoint Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 21.74%. The sale prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $460.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Centerpoint Advisors, LLC still held 90 shares as of 2021-12-31.



