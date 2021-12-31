Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys Pinnacle West Capital Corp, Intel Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Arrival, DraftKings Inc, The Trade Desk Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company MADDEN SECURITIES Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Pinnacle West Capital Corp, Intel Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, PROSHARES TRUST, sells Arrival, DraftKings Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Moderna Inc, Kellogg Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp. As of 2021Q4, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp owns 111 stocks with a total value of $213 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/madden+securities+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,271 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40%
  2. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 27,506 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,655 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.30%
  4. Chevron Corp (CVX) - 66,462 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,478 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71%
New Purchase: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.36 and $74.18, with an estimated average price of $67.1. The stock is now traded at around $71.579000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 48,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $37.56, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $42.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 40,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (UDOW)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in ProShares UltraPro Dow30. The purchase prices were between $69.77 and $85.71, with an estimated average price of $79.59. The stock is now traded at around $80.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.69 and $106.26, with an estimated average price of $105.37. The stock is now traded at around $105.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $241.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 883 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4. The stock is now traded at around $320.630500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 588 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in Intel Corp by 74.45%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $55.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 103,928 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 133.76%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $176.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 19,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 93.65%. The purchase prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74. The stock is now traded at around $152.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 27,212 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 119.41%. The purchase prices were between $119.04 and $177.14, with an estimated average price of $155.23. The stock is now traded at around $69.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 20,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in Boeing Co by 83.01%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $223.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 19,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 40.99%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $1027.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 5,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Arrival (ARVL)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in Arrival. The sale prices were between $7.29 and $17.8, with an estimated average price of $11.62.

Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63.

Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $338.61 and $364.84, with an estimated average price of $354.55.

Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF. The sale prices were between $151.5 and $169.23, with an estimated average price of $162.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp. Also check out:

1. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MADDEN SECURITIES Corp keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus