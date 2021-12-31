MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys Pinnacle West Capital Corp, Intel Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Arrival, DraftKings Inc, The Trade Desk Inc

New Purchases: PNW, BTI, UDOW, STIP, LOW, ADP, EL, LIN, VHT, VTV, GTE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pinnacle West Capital Corp, Intel Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, PROSHARES TRUST, sells Arrival, DraftKings Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Moderna Inc, Kellogg Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp. As of 2021Q4, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp owns 111 stocks with a total value of $213 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,271 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 27,506 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,655 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.30% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 66,462 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,478 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71%

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.36 and $74.18, with an estimated average price of $67.1. The stock is now traded at around $71.579000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 48,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $37.56, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $42.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 40,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in ProShares UltraPro Dow30. The purchase prices were between $69.77 and $85.71, with an estimated average price of $79.59. The stock is now traded at around $80.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.69 and $106.26, with an estimated average price of $105.37. The stock is now traded at around $105.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $241.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 883 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4. The stock is now traded at around $320.630500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 588 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in Intel Corp by 74.45%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $55.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 103,928 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 133.76%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $176.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 19,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 93.65%. The purchase prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74. The stock is now traded at around $152.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 27,212 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 119.41%. The purchase prices were between $119.04 and $177.14, with an estimated average price of $155.23. The stock is now traded at around $69.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 20,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in Boeing Co by 83.01%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $223.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 19,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 40.99%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $1027.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 5,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in Arrival. The sale prices were between $7.29 and $17.8, with an estimated average price of $11.62.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $338.61 and $364.84, with an estimated average price of $354.55.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF. The sale prices were between $151.5 and $169.23, with an estimated average price of $162.7.