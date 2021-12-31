Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Buys Applied Materials Inc, The Cooper Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Match Group Inc, Ansys Inc

New Purchases: AMAT,

AMAT, Added Positions: COO, BABA, ADBE, FIS, DIS, ACN, TSM, ALLE, AAPL, SPGI, BIO, BDX, MA, WST, DSEY, APTV, AON, DOX, TV,

COO, BABA, ADBE, FIS, DIS, ACN, TSM, ALLE, AAPL, SPGI, BIO, BDX, MA, WST, DSEY, APTV, AON, DOX, TV, Reduced Positions: DHR, ANSS, ZTS, SCHW, MMC, GOOG, CME, FB, DLTR, HDB,

DHR, ANSS, ZTS, SCHW, MMC, GOOG, CME, FB, DLTR, HDB, Sold Out: MTCH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Applied Materials Inc, The Cooper Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Adobe Inc, Amdocs, sells Match Group Inc, Ansys Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owns 30 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/intermede+investment+partners+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 3,635,191 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.99% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 101,896 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.34% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 809,815 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.87% Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 986,974 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.97% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 555,520 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.40%

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $163.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 902,526 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in The Cooper Companies Inc by 86.27%. The purchase prices were between $373.53 and $434.12, with an estimated average price of $407.06. The stock is now traded at around $406.275800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 341,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 52.75%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $130.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 1,119,921 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 22.30%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $517.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 310,819 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in Amdocs Ltd by 24.36%. The purchase prices were between $68.34 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $75.02. The stock is now traded at around $75.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 180,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in Grupo Televisa SAB by 24.36%. The purchase prices were between $9.04 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $10.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,323,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36.