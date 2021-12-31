Five Oceans Advisors Buys Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, NatWest Group PLC, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA

New Purchases: DFIP, GBIL, RY, VSGX, SONY, ZIP, ETN, SCHW, UL, UPS, AMAT, AMD, TD, ZTS, LMT, LIN, ROK, CVX, ERIC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Novo Nordisk A/S, Royal Bank of Canada, sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, NatWest Group PLC, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, Nokia Oyj, Nomura Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Five Oceans Advisors. As of 2021Q4, Five Oceans Advisors owns 110 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 95,387 shares, 9.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) - 188,302 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. New Position Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 161,623 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 96,631 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 193.03% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 29,479 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.95%

Five Oceans Advisors initiated holding in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $49.8, with an estimated average price of $49.3. The stock is now traded at around $48.402400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.26%. The holding were 188,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Five Oceans Advisors initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.04 and $100.09, with an estimated average price of $100.06. The stock is now traded at around $100.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 4,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Five Oceans Advisors initiated holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The purchase prices were between $98.01 and $107.75, with an estimated average price of $103.88. The stock is now traded at around $116.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Five Oceans Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.96 and $63.81, with an estimated average price of $62.03. The stock is now traded at around $61.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,402 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Five Oceans Advisors initiated holding in Sony Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $105.56 and $127.48, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $123.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Five Oceans Advisors initiated holding in ZipRecruiter Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.91 and $32.15, with an estimated average price of $27.43. The stock is now traded at around $23.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Five Oceans Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 193.03%. The purchase prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $60.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 96,631 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Five Oceans Advisors added to a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.67%. The purchase prices were between $96.55 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $108.55. The stock is now traded at around $95.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 9,247 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Five Oceans Advisors added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 43.18%. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $729.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 703 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Five Oceans Advisors added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 20.82%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $175.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,354 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Five Oceans Advisors added to a holding in Toyota Motor Corp by 41.70%. The purchase prices were between $166.97 and $187.44, with an estimated average price of $180.06. The stock is now traded at around $209.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,937 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Five Oceans Advisors added to a holding in Banco Santander SA by 42.16%. The purchase prices were between $2.96 and $3.95, with an estimated average price of $3.5. The stock is now traded at around $3.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,477 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Five Oceans Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44.

Five Oceans Advisors sold out a holding in NatWest Group PLC. The sale prices were between $5.55 and $6.48, with an estimated average price of $6.03.

Five Oceans Advisors sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $5.47 and $6.34, with an estimated average price of $5.84.

Five Oceans Advisors sold out a holding in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA. The sale prices were between $5.27 and $7.23, with an estimated average price of $6.26.

Five Oceans Advisors sold out a holding in Nomura Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $4.15 and $4.95, with an estimated average price of $4.52.

Five Oceans Advisors sold out a holding in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $2.45 and $2.85, with an estimated average price of $2.63.