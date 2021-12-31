HighTower Trust Services, LTA Buys Amazon.com Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Netflix Inc, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Upland Software Inc, Verizon Communications Inc

- New Purchases: AMZN, IVV, NFLX, AMT, MASI, LMT, ACN, IT, LLY, NOW, HON, UPS, AMGN, TIP, GLD, AVGO, DUK, VOO, ADP, VO, CAT, CVS, MAS, VUG, BRK.B, IWF, DVY, TROW, SPY, TJX, VTV, DG, IBM, LOW, TSLA, GOOGL, AXP, CDNS, COST, EMR, GE, IJH, IJR, QUAL, KMB, XLV, SWK, EQIX, GIS, MPC, O, SBAC, SPG, SYY, TFC, ALL, BK, BBY, CME, KNG, GILD, MDT, MET, PNC, PRU, PSA, CRM, VLO, WELL, AMH, AZO, BIIB, COF, CB, CL, ED, DE, ENPH, GXO, INVH, IEFA, ITOT, IWM, LSI, VB, COLD, AON, AVB, CARR, C, CUZ, DAL, GTY, IIPR, LQD, IWR, IWV, MGM, PLYM, SO, TSM, VFC, VTR, VIAC, AFL, AAT, ACC, AHH, ADSK, HYT, BAM, ECL, ENVA, ETRN, ESS, BEN, GEL, IVT, LIN, LYB, OTLY, OXY, OGE, QCOM, SBRA, SITC, LUV, SUI, URI, NGL,
- Added Positions: XOM, PM, MSFT, ABT, UNP, AAPL, BX, IFF, V, GOOG, PG, HD, FDL, EPD, TXN, UNH, KO, ADBE, MMP, BMY, SHW, ABBV, PLD, NKE, NEE, MA, MRK, EL, JPM, MMM, ICE, EOG, DOW, CSCO, NRG, F, RDS.B, BP, TRP, ENB,
- Reduced Positions: ASML, VZ, DIS, SLB, CVX, PSXP, CPT, INTC, MINT, T, COP, MAIN, TRGP, WBA, WFC,
- Sold Out: RTX, UPLD,
For the details of HighTower Trust Services, LTA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hightower+trust+services%2C+lta/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HighTower Trust Services, LTA
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 2,804,003 shares, 16.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.46%
- Service Corp International (SCI) - 1,402,016 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 207,092 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 247,877 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 10,526 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
HighTower Trust Services, LTA initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3204.289400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 7,457 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
HighTower Trust Services, LTA initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $462.647000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 8,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
HighTower Trust Services, LTA initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $514.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,431 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)
HighTower Trust Services, LTA initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $247.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 10,194 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Masimo Corp (MASI)
HighTower Trust Services, LTA initiated holding in Masimo Corp. The purchase prices were between $266.41 and $303.29, with an estimated average price of $285.15. The stock is now traded at around $231.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
HighTower Trust Services, LTA initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $367.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
HighTower Trust Services, LTA added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 22.71%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $153.12, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $142.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun (FDL)
HighTower Trust Services, LTA added to a holding in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun by 30.68%. The purchase prices were between $32.2 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $33.43. The stock is now traded at around $36.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 32,679 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
HighTower Trust Services, LTA added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 23.42%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $64.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,806 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)
HighTower Trust Services, LTA added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 35.14%. The purchase prices were between $43.99 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $47.24. The stock is now traded at around $49.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,946 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
HighTower Trust Services, LTA sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1.Sold Out: Upland Software Inc (UPLD)
HighTower Trust Services, LTA sold out a holding in Upland Software Inc. The sale prices were between $17.94 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $25.13.
