HighTower Trust Services, LTA Buys Amazon.com Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Netflix Inc, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Upland Software Inc, Verizon Communications Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Netflix Inc, American Tower Corp, Masimo Corp, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Upland Software Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Schlumberger during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HighTower Trust Services, LTA. As of 2021Q4, HighTower Trust Services, LTA owns 229 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 2,804,003 shares, 16.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.46% Service Corp International (SCI) - 1,402,016 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 207,092 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 247,877 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 10,526 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%

HighTower Trust Services, LTA initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3204.289400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 7,457 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HighTower Trust Services, LTA initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $462.647000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 8,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HighTower Trust Services, LTA initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $514.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,431 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HighTower Trust Services, LTA initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $247.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 10,194 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HighTower Trust Services, LTA initiated holding in Masimo Corp. The purchase prices were between $266.41 and $303.29, with an estimated average price of $285.15. The stock is now traded at around $231.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HighTower Trust Services, LTA initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $367.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HighTower Trust Services, LTA added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 22.71%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $153.12, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $142.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HighTower Trust Services, LTA added to a holding in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun by 30.68%. The purchase prices were between $32.2 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $33.43. The stock is now traded at around $36.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 32,679 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HighTower Trust Services, LTA added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 23.42%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $64.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,806 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HighTower Trust Services, LTA added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 35.14%. The purchase prices were between $43.99 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $47.24. The stock is now traded at around $49.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,946 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HighTower Trust Services, LTA sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1.

HighTower Trust Services, LTA sold out a holding in Upland Software Inc. The sale prices were between $17.94 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $25.13.