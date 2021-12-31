RVW Wealth, LLC Buys iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF, JPMorgan Ultra

New Purchases: XJH, BSCQ, BTEK, PFFV, BSCR, ED, NVDA, DON, ABT, JEF, F, IBDT, JPM, PFE, INTC, SDY, XLK, OMFS, NULV, CWI, BSV, ARES,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RVW Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q4, RVW Wealth, LLC owns 139 stocks with a total value of $895 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 750,171 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.14% Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) - 517,192 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.98% WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 594,903 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 267,707 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.24% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 478,374 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.85%

RVW Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.28 and $39.71, with an estimated average price of $38.11. The stock is now traded at around $38.111200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 441,526 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RVW Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.98 and $21.37, with an estimated average price of $21.16. The stock is now traded at around $20.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 256,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RVW Wealth, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Future Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.68 and $39.05, with an estimated average price of $35.93. The stock is now traded at around $29.600100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 35,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RVW Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.11 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $27.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 24,747 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RVW Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.33 and $21.78, with an estimated average price of $21.53. The stock is now traded at around $21.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 26,412 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RVW Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.89 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $78.77. The stock is now traded at around $83.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RVW Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 146.99%. The purchase prices were between $25.9 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 728,317 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RVW Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 619.09%. The purchase prices were between $28.1 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.31. The stock is now traded at around $29.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 308,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RVW Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 326.52%. The purchase prices were between $60.96 and $65.35, with an estimated average price of $63.38. The stock is now traded at around $64.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 110,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RVW Wealth, LLC added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 113.22%. The purchase prices were between $50.36 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $50.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 161,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RVW Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.30%. The purchase prices were between $21.79 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $21.718000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 117,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RVW Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.52%. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 131,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RVW Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

RVW Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

RVW Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

RVW Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78.

RVW Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $45.06, with an estimated average price of $35.13.

RVW Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $66.57 and $76.57, with an estimated average price of $71.06.