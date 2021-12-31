RVW Wealth, LLC Buys iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF, JPMorgan Ultra

- New Purchases: XJH, BSCQ, BTEK, PFFV, BSCR, ED, NVDA, DON, ABT, JEF, F, IBDT, JPM, PFE, INTC, SDY, XLK, OMFS, NULV, CWI, BSV, ARES,
- Added Positions: IBDR, DFAI, AVEM, ICSH, SPTM, ESGD, AVUS, QUAL, BSCP, BSCO, QTEC, OGIG, TSLA, JQUA, SRLN, QDEF, BSCN, FVD, IQDF, RWL, NULG, SPY, RDVY, IJR, GBTC, XITK, BSCM, HYLS, HYGV, FEMS, NFLX, QQQ, BA, ABBV, REZ, AMZN, VB, VGT, NUSC, NUMV, NUMG, IWF, HD, GOOGL, FRI, ESG, DIS, CVX, PYPL, NUEM, IEFA, FB, C, XOM,
- Reduced Positions: DEUS, JPST, SPEM, TILT, IBDQ, IBDO, IBDP, JPIN, EFA, MSFT, IBDN, SLY, IBDS, JPME, LRGF, SPHD, AAPL, FXL, PEY, PGX, SCHB, EZM, DGRO, VEU, QSY, PKW, IEMG, ARCC,
- Sold Out: IBDM, BSCL, MRNA, AMC, JNJ, OMC,
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 750,171 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.14%
- Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) - 517,192 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.98%
- WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 594,903 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 267,707 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.24%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 478,374 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.85%
RVW Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.28 and $39.71, with an estimated average price of $38.11. The stock is now traded at around $38.111200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 441,526 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ)
RVW Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.98 and $21.37, with an estimated average price of $21.16. The stock is now traded at around $20.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 256,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BlackRock Future Tech ETF (BTEK)
RVW Wealth, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Future Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.68 and $39.05, with an estimated average price of $35.93. The stock is now traded at around $29.600100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 35,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV)
RVW Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.11 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $27.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 24,747 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR)
RVW Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.33 and $21.78, with an estimated average price of $21.53. The stock is now traded at around $21.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 26,412 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)
RVW Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.89 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $78.77. The stock is now traded at around $83.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR)
RVW Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 146.99%. The purchase prices were between $25.9 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 728,317 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI)
RVW Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 619.09%. The purchase prices were between $28.1 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.31. The stock is now traded at around $29.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 308,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM)
RVW Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 326.52%. The purchase prices were between $60.96 and $65.35, with an estimated average price of $63.38. The stock is now traded at around $64.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 110,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
RVW Wealth, LLC added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 113.22%. The purchase prices were between $50.36 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $50.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 161,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP)
RVW Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.30%. The purchase prices were between $21.79 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $21.718000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 117,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)
RVW Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.52%. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 131,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
RVW Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
RVW Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
RVW Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
RVW Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78.Sold Out: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)
RVW Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $45.06, with an estimated average price of $35.13.Sold Out: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)
RVW Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $66.57 and $76.57, with an estimated average price of $71.06.
