Triangle Securities Wealth Management Buys The Walt Disney Co, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Twilio Inc, Sells The Kraft Heinz Co, Sabre Corp, ViacomCBS Inc

New Purchases: DIS, TWLO, BUD, BKNG, CI, PPG, RJF,

DIS, TWLO, BUD, BKNG, CI, PPG, RJF, Added Positions: FIS, SCHM, ATVI, IJR, LMT, RSP, IBB, HON, K, FB, MDT, FDX, EA, V, KKR, BMY, WFC, VRTX, VTV, VEEV, VHT, VOX, TROW, MRK, EMR, DD, STZ, CMCSA, KO, C, BA, BLK, AMZN, EL, VMC, COST, FANG, AXP, MO,

FIS, SCHM, ATVI, IJR, LMT, RSP, IBB, HON, K, FB, MDT, FDX, EA, V, KKR, BMY, WFC, VRTX, VTV, VEEV, VHT, VOX, TROW, MRK, EMR, DD, STZ, CMCSA, KO, C, BA, BLK, AMZN, EL, VMC, COST, FANG, AXP, MO, Reduced Positions: VGT, AAPL, VIAC, MSFT, LOW, COF, ORCL, GOOG, PNC, BX, AVGO, SCHX, TGT, INTC, GS, LLY, SPY, VUG, VTI, BIIB, BLL, PG, VZ, UNH, DGRW, CARR, IGV, WAB, VV, UPS, XLK, FCNCA, AMAT, SLB, GD, QCOM, COP, HD, NKE, MS, IBM, ECL, DOV, EFX, YUMC, CTSH, XLF, ACN, RYT, TJX, MA, NSC, DGX, UNP, UL, TXN,

VGT, AAPL, VIAC, MSFT, LOW, COF, ORCL, GOOG, PNC, BX, AVGO, SCHX, TGT, INTC, GS, LLY, SPY, VUG, VTI, BIIB, BLL, PG, VZ, UNH, DGRW, CARR, IGV, WAB, VV, UPS, XLK, FCNCA, AMAT, SLB, GD, QCOM, COP, HD, NKE, MS, IBM, ECL, DOV, EFX, YUMC, CTSH, XLF, ACN, RYT, TJX, MA, NSC, DGX, UNP, UL, TXN, Sold Out: KHC, SABR, T, DELL,

Raleigh, NC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Walt Disney Co, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Twilio Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, sells The Kraft Heinz Co, Sabre Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, AT&T Inc, Dell Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Triangle Securities Wealth Management. As of 2021Q4, Triangle Securities Wealth Management owns 177 stocks with a total value of $320 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Triangle Securities Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/triangle+securities+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 168,658 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 26,424 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.08% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,979 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05% SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 116,917 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,875 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%

Triangle Securities Wealth Management initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $149.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 20,029 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $212.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management initiated holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $62.53, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $67.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2404.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 105 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management initiated holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.38 and $102.53, with an estimated average price of $98.97. The stock is now traded at around $107.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,117 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $239.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 980 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 61.67%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $116.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 132.21%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $64.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 32.10%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $367.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 25.85%. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $135.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $32.88 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $35.9.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold out a holding in Sabre Corp. The sale prices were between $7.31 and $12.28, with an estimated average price of $9.51.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.