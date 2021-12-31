Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs Buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, Coinbase Global Inc, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

Investment company John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, sells iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, Coinbase Global Inc, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Maxar Technologies Inc, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs. As of 2021Q4, John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs owns 200 stocks with a total value of $194 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs
  1. PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 172,448 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.05%
  2. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 184,164 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.98%
  3. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 348,070 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09%
  4. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) - 220,461 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 93,479 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.98%
New Purchase: Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.66%. The holding were 220,461 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44. The stock is now traded at around $110.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 14,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX)

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.74 and $49.88, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,007 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32. The stock is now traded at around $222.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 269 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $104.140100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 282 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 275.10%. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $103.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 21,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 104.46%. The purchase prices were between $100.68 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $104.7. The stock is now traded at around $113.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2788.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 24 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 41.67%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2784.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 17 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 22.61%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $149.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 244 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit (JPEM)

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs added to a holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit by 127.50%. The purchase prices were between $54.3 and $58.06, with an estimated average price of $56.55. The stock is now traded at around $58.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 91 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs sold out a holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The sale prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66.

Sold Out: Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR)

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs sold out a holding in Maxar Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $26.07 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $29.06.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG)

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $188.9 and $220.95, with an estimated average price of $208.22.

Sold Out: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs sold out a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $73.72 and $77.31, with an estimated average price of $75.76.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs sold out a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $52.91 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $55.77.



