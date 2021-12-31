Next Capital Management LLC Buys Globus Medical Inc, Tesla Inc, PPG Industries Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund, Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc

New Purchases: GMED, TSLA, PPG, BAM, CBZ, TRS, RING, RIV, TCPC, NOC, ABBV, PCRX, PFE, ADSE, MGNI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Globus Medical Inc, Tesla Inc, PPG Industries Inc, CSG Systems International Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells Apple Inc, Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund, Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc, Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opps, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Next Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Next Capital Management LLC owns 108 stocks with a total value of $147 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 33,880 shares, 10.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.06% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 26,353 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.84% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 236,845 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.32% Globus Medical Inc (GMED) - 111,098 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. New Position Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 35,508 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.12%

Next Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Globus Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.62 and $79.92, with an estimated average price of $72.4. The stock is now traded at around $71.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.45%. The holding were 111,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Next Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $1027.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 3,448 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Next Capital Management LLC initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.01 and $172.44, with an estimated average price of $161.01. The stock is now traded at around $164.351000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 6,623 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Next Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.79 and $61.85, with an estimated average price of $58.78. The stock is now traded at around $56.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Next Capital Management LLC initiated holding in TriMas Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.43 and $38.46, with an estimated average price of $34.52. The stock is now traded at around $35.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Next Capital Management LLC initiated holding in CBIZ Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.37 and $40.19, with an estimated average price of $37.41. The stock is now traded at around $40.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Next Capital Management LLC added to a holding in CSG Systems International Inc by 205.30%. The purchase prices were between $49.36 and $57.97, with an estimated average price of $53.16. The stock is now traded at around $57.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 18,318 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Next Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.14%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 20,616 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Next Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 43.89%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $168.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 13,035 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Next Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 109.82%. The purchase prices were between $34.25 and $53.49, with an estimated average price of $44.12. The stock is now traded at around $30.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 19,352 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Next Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61.

Next Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $10.45, with an estimated average price of $10.2.

Next Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc. The sale prices were between $13.1 and $13.77, with an estimated average price of $13.51.

Next Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opps. The sale prices were between $14.42 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $14.98.

Next Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Next Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in MiMedx Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.7 and $8.48, with an estimated average price of $6.97.