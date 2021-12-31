Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Airbnb Inc, Lucid Group Inc, Fortinet Inc, Sells Signature Bank, , SolarEdge Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: ABNB, LCID, AA, PANW, BRKR, DDOG, ZS, EPAM, VOYA, SITM, KD, NVEE, CDMO, SLVM, LYLT, ONL, FBRT, FBRT, ANIP, DOUG, HRMY, CARS, THRY, ROCC, ROCC, ROCC, OPRX, TR, SPWR, REX, NPK,
- Added Positions: FB, FTNT, IJH, WU, IJR, INTU, LEG, O, RRX, SWN, HBI, TWO, CIVI, CIVI, QQQ, ADBE, AMD, ABG, CADE, CADE, CTRA, CSCO, CMCSA, COST, ILMN, INDB, INTC, KRG, NKTR, NTCT, NFLX, PEP, BKNG, SBUX, SYNA, TDS, TXN, EBS, TMUS, TREE, AVGO, KAR, REXR, PYPL, SLQT, DDD, EGHT, ALE, AMSF, ASML, ABMD, ATVI, RAMP, ADC, ALK, ARE, ALGN, AMED, AEO, AEP, ABC, ADI, ANGO, ANSS, WTRG, ATO, ADSK, ADP, AVB, AVA, BIO, BLFS, BKH, BXP, MTRN, CMS, CDNS, CAMP, CVGW, CWT, CPE, CPT, CCL, CASY, CNP, CRL, PLCE, CHDN, CINF, CTAS, CTXS, CLX, CTSH, COLB, CMP, CMTL, CONN, CPRT, WOLF, CFR, CMI, ATGE, DXCM, DLR, DRE, BOOM, EOG, EGP, NPO, ESS, EXEL, EXC, EXPE, EXR, EXTR, FCN, FAST, FBNC, FR, BANC, FISV, FORM, GCO, GTY, GILD, GBCI, GS, GBX, GPI, HAIN, HAL, MNST, HOG, HLIT, WELL, HR, HSII, HELE, MLKN, HSKA, HON, HRL, HUBG, HUM, MTCH, IIVI, IEX, IDXX, IIIN, IPAR, SNEX, IFF, ISRG, CSR, JBHT, SJM, VIAV, JACK, J, KLAC, KIM, KEX, MDLZ, LSCC, LXP, LGND, LAD, LYV, LPSN, MTB, MDU, MGPI, MKSI, MAR, MRVL, MTRX, MAT, MRCY, MCHP, MU, MSEX, MSA, MLI, MYGN, NCR, NBIX, NWE, ORI, OMCL, OFIX, PCAR, PSB, PKG, PH, PDCO, PTEN, PAYX, PENN, PKI, PETS, PVH, PNFP, PNW, POLY, PII, RL, PCH, MODV, PSA, NXGN, PWR, DGX, QDEL, RPT, RYN, RWT, REG, REGN, RGEN, RGP, ROK, ROG, ROST, RGLD, SAIA, CRM, SAFM, SBCF, SGEN, XPO, SIGI, SIG, SFNC, SIRI, SWKS, SWX, LSI, STE, SNPS, TECH, TTEC, THO, TYL, USPH, UNF, UBSI, UCBI, UDR, UTL, VMI, VTR, VSAT, VNO, WBA, WSO, WDC, WTFC, WEC, XEL, XLNX, CMG, CSII, KALU, LMAT, ALGT, BR, TTGT, JAZZ, LULU, MASI, MELI, APEI, MSCI, ARR, APPS, CELH, AMEH, KDP, CFX, MYRG, HCI, CLW, IVR, VRSK, EFC, QNST, GNRC, CBOE, SIX, NXPI, WSR, SBRA, TRGP, FRC, WD, VC, MOS, APTV, LPI, TRIP, ENPH, SPLK, NOW, GMED, SRC, QLYS, WDAY, RH, CONE, RC, AHH, COTY, DOC, TNDM, HLT, OGS, INGN, PCTY, SABR, BSIG, JYNT, SYNH, STOR, DEA, NXRT, NSA, UNIT, CHCT, GNL, WING, ENR, BLD, GKOS, KHC, RUN, BNED, PEN, PFGC, MIME, FCPT, TEAM, UA, MEDP, FBK, FLGT, TRHC, LW, OKTA, KREF, IR, SAFE, BKR, SAIL, CDAY, DOCU, EPRT, PDD, ARLO, MRNA, ZM, CRWD, CRNC, PTON, PGNY, CCSI,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, AAPL, MSFT, SBNY, FDS, NVDA, SEDG, AMZN, GOOG, M, CERN, GOOGL, POWI, CDW, IVV, INCY, FOXA, BAC, VICR, WFC, FOX, CB, ANF, AYI, AAP, AEIS, HTH, MATX, MDRX, ALL, CRMT, AXP, AIG, AMWD, AMP, AON, APA, ARW, ASB, AIZ, AGO, AN, BIDU, BANF, BK, BBBY, BIG, EPAY, BLDR, CBRL, CHRW, CCMP, COF, CAH, CRI, CE, CAR, LUMN, CI, C, CHCO, TPR, CMA, CNO, CNX, STZ, CW, DXPE, DVA, DY, EXP, EMN, ECPG, WIRE, FMC, FICO, FFBC, FSP, LHX, HIG, HVT, HFWA, HPQ, HBAN, KBH, KEY, KSS, KFY, LZB, LNC, LPX, LOW, MTG, MGM, MED, MET, MHK, MOV, HOPE, NTES, NTGR, NOC, NUE, ORLY, ODP, ORCL, OFG, PPL, PIPR, PRAA, PRU, PHM, RRC, RNR, SLM, STX, SNBR, SAH, STLD, TTMI, TTWO, TPX, TXT, TMP, TRN, TUP, UEIC, UHS, USNA, WAFD, WERN, WHR, WTW, WOR, ZION, ZUMZ, EBAY, IRBT, STAR, CROX, PRG, OC, DFS, NFBK, LOPE, BKU, HCA, MPC, FBHS, COOP, TPH, TMHC, EGRX, NAVI, JD, VRTV, SYF, CDK, ENVA, COLL, LITE, DFIN, GPMT, BHF, ARNC, AAN, VSCO,
- Sold Out: STMP, HRC, COR, KSU, MDP, CADE, CADE, RPAI, UFS, RAVN, TCOM, CHKP, CMO, ECHO, DSPG, TCMD, IVC, RGS, DAKT, AAOI,
For the details of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/louisiana+state+employees+retirement+system/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,502,600 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 711,100 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 43,600 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 83,200 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.15%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 261,800 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.12%
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System initiated holding in Lucid Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13. The stock is now traded at around $41.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 87,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $162.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $489.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alcoa Corp (AA)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $60.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 48,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bruker Corp (BRKR)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System initiated holding in Bruker Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.37, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.234300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $133.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System added to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 104.76%. The purchase prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9. The stock is now traded at around $309.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 17,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Western Union Co (WU)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System added to a holding in The Western Union Co by 308.30%. The purchase prices were between $15.82 and $21.29, with an estimated average price of $18.37. The stock is now traded at around $18.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 103,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System added to a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc by 313.25%. The purchase prices were between $38 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.32. The stock is now traded at around $41.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 34,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System added to a holding in Two Harbors Investment Corp by 110.05%. The purchase prices were between $5.64 and $6.75, with an estimated average price of $6.23. The stock is now traded at around $5.772000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 317,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Realty Income Corp (O)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 46.69%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $71.091600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 35,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System added to a holding in Civitas Resources Inc by 134.23%. The purchase prices were between $47.51 and $59, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $55.863000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 34,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (STMP)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.Sold Out: (HRC)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.Sold Out: CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold out a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.Sold Out: (KSU)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Domtar Corp (UFS)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold out a holding in Domtar Corp. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54.78.Sold Out: Cadence Bank (CADE)
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.
Here is the complete portfolio of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Also check out:
1. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System's Undervalued Stocks
2. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Louisiana State Employees Retirement System keeps buying