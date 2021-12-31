Sycomore Asset Management Buys Alight Inc, CNH Industrial NV, AerCap Holdings NV, Sells Nomad Foods, Visa Inc, American Express Co

- New Purchases: ALIT, CNHI, AER, INTU, PFE, QCOM, MU, GGPI, HUBS, LRCX, INST, INST, DCBO, DUOL, FLYW, HYZN, LAUR, WCN, AWK, WAB, ETN, NEE, SEDG, SYK, PWR, AYI, XYL, NTRS, ISRG, MSCI, EL, STKL, SIVB, EW, DHR, CHPT, CHPT, NKE,
- Added Positions: COUR, CHGG, LRN, CRM, NVDA, NOW, TPIC, SPLK, EQIX, TWOU, TSM, KGRN, PANW, MCHP, EPAM, QGEN, VRSK, ADSK, SSNC, GOOGL, INDI, SNPS, OC, URI, MP,
- Reduced Positions: NOMD, V, AXP, COF, NFLX, LIN, MSFT, CNXC, MA, STLA, HACK, ETWO, AMZN, C, TMO, TBLA, TBLA, FISV, AMAT, LOPE, BLKB, IT, ADBE, CYBR, OGN,
- Sold Out: VFC, CSOD, DB, DGNS, IFF, CMCSA, DBX, IPOF, GPN, FIS, PTC, CIEN, BFAM, TAN, AFYA, COIN, KC,
For the details of SYCOMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sycomore+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SYCOMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT
- Qiagen NV (QGEN) - 968,043 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 108,039 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.96%
- E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) - 3,218,134 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.43%
- Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 123,313 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.84%
- Alight Inc (ALIT) - 2,265,000 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
Sycomore Asset Management initiated holding in Alight Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $10.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 2,265,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CNH Industrial NV (CNHI)
Sycomore Asset Management initiated holding in CNH Industrial NV. The purchase prices were between $14 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $15.32. The stock is now traded at around $16.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 543,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)
Sycomore Asset Management initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.95. The stock is now traded at around $66.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 141,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Sycomore Asset Management initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $546.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Sycomore Asset Management initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $54.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 94,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Sycomore Asset Management initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $187.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 27,746 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coursera Inc (COUR)
Sycomore Asset Management added to a holding in Coursera Inc by 63.38%. The purchase prices were between $23.19 and $37, with an estimated average price of $30.3. The stock is now traded at around $22.089500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 394,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chegg Inc (CHGG)
Sycomore Asset Management added to a holding in Chegg Inc by 69.62%. The purchase prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $28.610100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 213,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Stride Inc (LRN)
Sycomore Asset Management added to a holding in Stride Inc by 134.16%. The purchase prices were between $31.56 and $37.7, with an estimated average price of $34.5. The stock is now traded at around $29.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 117,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Sycomore Asset Management added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 22.23%. The purchase prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59. The stock is now traded at around $517.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)
Sycomore Asset Management added to a holding in TPI Composites Inc by 36.05%. The purchase prices were between $14.48 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $24.17. The stock is now traded at around $12.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 354,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Sycomore Asset Management added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 47.73%. The purchase prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99. The stock is now traded at around $119.850100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 32,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)
Sycomore Asset Management sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $66.98 and $78.01, with an estimated average price of $73.11.Sold Out: (CSOD)
Sycomore Asset Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.29 and $57.49, with an estimated average price of $57.4.Sold Out: Deutsche Bank AG (DB)
Sycomore Asset Management sold out a holding in Deutsche Bank AG. The sale prices were between $12.02 and $13.8, with an estimated average price of $12.75.Sold Out: Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp II (DGNS)
Sycomore Asset Management sold out a holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.08 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $10.01.Sold Out: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Sycomore Asset Management sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $153.12, with an estimated average price of $145.73.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Sycomore Asset Management sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.
Here is the complete portfolio of SYCOMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT. Also check out:
1. SYCOMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT's Undervalued Stocks
2. SYCOMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SYCOMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SYCOMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT keeps buying