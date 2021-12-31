Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Sycomore Asset Management Buys Alight Inc, CNH Industrial NV, AerCap Holdings NV, Sells Nomad Foods, Visa Inc, American Express Co

Investment company Sycomore Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Alight Inc, CNH Industrial NV, AerCap Holdings NV, Intuit Inc, Pfizer Inc, sells Nomad Foods, Visa Inc, American Express Co, VF Corp, Capital One Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sycomore Asset Management. As of 2021Q4, Sycomore Asset Management owns 120 stocks with a total value of $649 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of SYCOMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT
  1. Qiagen NV (QGEN) - 968,043 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 108,039 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.96%
  3. E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) - 3,218,134 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.43%
  4. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 123,313 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.84%
  5. Alight Inc (ALIT) - 2,265,000 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Alight Inc (ALIT)

Sycomore Asset Management initiated holding in Alight Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $10.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 2,265,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CNH Industrial NV (CNHI)

Sycomore Asset Management initiated holding in CNH Industrial NV. The purchase prices were between $14 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $15.32. The stock is now traded at around $16.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 543,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)

Sycomore Asset Management initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.95. The stock is now traded at around $66.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 141,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Sycomore Asset Management initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $546.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Sycomore Asset Management initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $54.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 94,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Sycomore Asset Management initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $187.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 27,746 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Coursera Inc (COUR)

Sycomore Asset Management added to a holding in Coursera Inc by 63.38%. The purchase prices were between $23.19 and $37, with an estimated average price of $30.3. The stock is now traded at around $22.089500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 394,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Chegg Inc (CHGG)

Sycomore Asset Management added to a holding in Chegg Inc by 69.62%. The purchase prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $28.610100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 213,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Stride Inc (LRN)

Sycomore Asset Management added to a holding in Stride Inc by 134.16%. The purchase prices were between $31.56 and $37.7, with an estimated average price of $34.5. The stock is now traded at around $29.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 117,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Sycomore Asset Management added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 22.23%. The purchase prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59. The stock is now traded at around $517.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)

Sycomore Asset Management added to a holding in TPI Composites Inc by 36.05%. The purchase prices were between $14.48 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $24.17. The stock is now traded at around $12.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 354,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Sycomore Asset Management added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 47.73%. The purchase prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99. The stock is now traded at around $119.850100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 32,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)

Sycomore Asset Management sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $66.98 and $78.01, with an estimated average price of $73.11.

Sold Out: (CSOD)

Sycomore Asset Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.29 and $57.49, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Sold Out: Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Sycomore Asset Management sold out a holding in Deutsche Bank AG. The sale prices were between $12.02 and $13.8, with an estimated average price of $12.75.

Sold Out: Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp II (DGNS)

Sycomore Asset Management sold out a holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.08 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $10.01.

Sold Out: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Sycomore Asset Management sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $153.12, with an estimated average price of $145.73.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Sycomore Asset Management sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.



