Sycomore Asset Management Buys Alight Inc, CNH Industrial NV, AerCap Holdings NV, Sells Nomad Foods, Visa Inc, American Express Co

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alight Inc, CNH Industrial NV, AerCap Holdings NV, Intuit Inc, Pfizer Inc, sells Nomad Foods, Visa Inc, American Express Co, VF Corp, Capital One Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sycomore Asset Management. As of 2021Q4, Sycomore Asset Management owns 120 stocks with a total value of $649 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Qiagen NV (QGEN) - 968,043 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 108,039 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.96% E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) - 3,218,134 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.43% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 123,313 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.84% Alight Inc (ALIT) - 2,265,000 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. New Position

Sycomore Asset Management initiated holding in Alight Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $10.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 2,265,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sycomore Asset Management initiated holding in CNH Industrial NV. The purchase prices were between $14 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $15.32. The stock is now traded at around $16.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 543,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sycomore Asset Management initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.95. The stock is now traded at around $66.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 141,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sycomore Asset Management initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $546.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sycomore Asset Management initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $54.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 94,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sycomore Asset Management initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $187.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 27,746 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sycomore Asset Management added to a holding in Coursera Inc by 63.38%. The purchase prices were between $23.19 and $37, with an estimated average price of $30.3. The stock is now traded at around $22.089500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 394,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sycomore Asset Management added to a holding in Chegg Inc by 69.62%. The purchase prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $28.610100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 213,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sycomore Asset Management added to a holding in Stride Inc by 134.16%. The purchase prices were between $31.56 and $37.7, with an estimated average price of $34.5. The stock is now traded at around $29.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 117,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sycomore Asset Management added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 22.23%. The purchase prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59. The stock is now traded at around $517.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sycomore Asset Management added to a holding in TPI Composites Inc by 36.05%. The purchase prices were between $14.48 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $24.17. The stock is now traded at around $12.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 354,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sycomore Asset Management added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 47.73%. The purchase prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99. The stock is now traded at around $119.850100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 32,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sycomore Asset Management sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $66.98 and $78.01, with an estimated average price of $73.11.

Sycomore Asset Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.29 and $57.49, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Sycomore Asset Management sold out a holding in Deutsche Bank AG. The sale prices were between $12.02 and $13.8, with an estimated average price of $12.75.

Sycomore Asset Management sold out a holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.08 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $10.01.

Sycomore Asset Management sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $153.12, with an estimated average price of $145.73.

Sycomore Asset Management sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.