Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. Buys Oracle Corp, Intel Corp, Mastercard Inc, Sells , , Invesco Preferred ETF

- New Purchases: CP, WD, VMW, MIDD, KRG, O, QDF, JLL, KD, TSVT, LYLT, ONL,
- Added Positions: VIG, VXF, IWF, INTC, ORCL, MA, TSLA, IJJ, IJS, IEFA, EFA, IJT, VYM, VCSH, PEG, ATVI, PG, V, PYPL, GOOGL, GOOG,
- Reduced Positions: PWV, XOM, PGX, T, MDYG, VZ, IWS, RSP, GIS, NUVA, ISRG, IBM, BAM, MS, VTI, IVE, JNJ, SCHB, BAX, VMEO, DRI, ET, COST, RDS.A, FCX, MJ, EMR, DELL, PGF, CSCO, CVS, DUK, WBA, MMM, GE, PHO, CHD, VNT, PNR, HPE, GD, BDX, ACN, ADP, MFC, LIN, BP, FLR, NKE, UNP, CTSH, CARA, VTRS, RIG,
- Sold Out: CNBKA, KSU, ATUS, RPAI, VIAC, FL, CHWY, VER, CCL, VPU, BND, JETS, DISCA, BABA, HAS, AMLP, GPC, KEY, LYG, BCE, SAN, SLV, VLO, XRX, XDSL, CNDT, BUD, NVT, BR,
For the details of Freedman Financial Associates, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/freedman+financial+associates%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Freedman Financial Associates, Inc.
- Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 122,791 shares, 15.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 54,910 shares, 11.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 80,787 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.59%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 198,442 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio.
- Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (PWV) - 168,262 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $77.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Walker & Dunlop Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.27 and $154.9, with an estimated average price of $140.05. The stock is now traded at around $143.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 533 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $123.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 431 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Middleby Corp (MIDD)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in The Middleby Corp. The purchase prices were between $166.95 and $197.11, with an estimated average price of $182.76. The stock is now traded at around $193.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 180 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $71.091600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 218 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $55.46 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $58.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 188 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 200.47%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $55.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,694 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 234.23%. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $86.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 319.39%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $368.552000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 411 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 26.09%. The purchase prices were between $102.88 and $112.82, with an estimated average price of $108.48. The stock is now traded at around $111.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc by 135.50%. The purchase prices were between $59.28 and $66.73, with an estimated average price of $63.36. The stock is now traded at around $65.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 942 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 70.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $64.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 850 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (CNBKA)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $115.05 and $115.29, with an estimated average price of $115.18.Sold Out: (KSU)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: (RPAI)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $13.15 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $13.6.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.Sold Out: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88.Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $16.38 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $21.3.
Here is the complete portfolio of Freedman Financial Associates, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Freedman Financial Associates, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Freedman Financial Associates, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Freedman Financial Associates, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. keeps buying