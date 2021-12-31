Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. Buys Oracle Corp, Intel Corp, Mastercard Inc, Sells , , Invesco Preferred ETF

New Purchases: CP, WD, VMW, MIDD, KRG, O, QDF, JLL, KD, TSVT, LYLT, ONL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Oracle Corp, Intel Corp, Mastercard Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, Walker & Dunlop Inc, sells , , Invesco Preferred ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Freedman Financial Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. owns 474 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 122,791 shares, 15.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 54,910 shares, 11.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 80,787 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.59% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 198,442 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (PWV) - 168,262 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $77.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Walker & Dunlop Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.27 and $154.9, with an estimated average price of $140.05. The stock is now traded at around $143.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 533 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $123.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 431 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in The Middleby Corp. The purchase prices were between $166.95 and $197.11, with an estimated average price of $182.76. The stock is now traded at around $193.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $71.091600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 218 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $55.46 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $58.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 188 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 200.47%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $55.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,694 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 234.23%. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $86.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 319.39%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $368.552000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 411 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 26.09%. The purchase prices were between $102.88 and $112.82, with an estimated average price of $108.48. The stock is now traded at around $111.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc by 135.50%. The purchase prices were between $59.28 and $66.73, with an estimated average price of $63.36. The stock is now traded at around $65.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 942 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 70.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $64.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88.

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $16.38 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $21.3.