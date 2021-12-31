Strategy Asset Managers Llc Buys Meta Platforms Inc, Broadcom Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Apple Inc

- New Purchases: CTSH, SPMB, BP, LITE, BSX, KRBN, GDEN,
- Added Positions: FB, AVGO, CMG, V, PYPL, ISRG, IDXX, ADBE, KL, CRM, XBI, KEYS, TDG, SONY, EBAY, BDX, AXP, TMUS, WM, FDN, TMO, VT,
- Reduced Positions: SHY, AAPL, SPY, IGSB, QQQ, MBB, TLT, IVV, EFG, TGT, MSFT, IYW, IJR, ESGE, TXN, CMCSA, BRK.B, FVD, LMT, IXN, EMR, HD, CRL, VZ, EFA, MDT, RSP, WMT, GOOGL, ZBRA, PG, CSCO, IEF, NEM, AMZN, AMGN, ICE, AJG, BBWI, ESGU, CB, WST, HON, COST, VGK, LOW, EXR, UNH, NVDA, XLV, GD, BLK, DHR, DUK, JPM, CVX, FTNT, BR, VCSH, ABB, MSCI, GOOG, BAC, PEP, TRMB, MDLZ, BBL, MRK, MCD, JNJ, DLR, DIS, IHI, SHW, SYY, MCHP, LLY, PWB, HWM, FTC, NGG, MUB, ABT, AON, PM, GNRC, CHTR, IYC, CNI, ANTM, PTC, INTU, XLE, LEN, ORCL, ULTA, CTAS, FCX, ROK, PWR, GLW, ETN, EXPD, XLK, NWS, ALGN, HUM, IAU, AAP, FANG, MNST, AMAT, DRE, A, MRO, LRCX, NDAQ, NYMT, SYK, PXI,
- Sold Out: FTSM, FUMB, INTC, SHV, AGG, LQD, IEFA, MS, FLOT, DVN, NKE, IUSB, SHYG, GOVT, HYG, STIP, HOPE, EMB, ODFL, CWB, FEP, SIVB, TPX, AADR, IJH, EFV, PDP, SDY, VGT, ACHC, SBUX, CC, UPS, IWF, VOO, ADP, PAYX, ACN, IBM, LPX, RH, RTX, NEAR, IEMG, TIP, VO, TROW, ABC, AWK, CCI, FDS, FRT, LHX, MA, MMM, PSX, SJM, SPGI, TTC, VFC, XOM, XYL, DVY, EEM, NOBL, SPYG, XLI, ADI, FV, JKHY, RDVY, AMT, BRO, CHD, CIT, CL, CLX, TT, ITW, NEE, O, LIN, UNP, PLTR, ARKK, HDV, USMV, VNQ, VTI, XLY, CBSH, AFL, APD, ATO, BF.B, CLF, CMS, DFS, ECL, ES, GWW, MKC, NJR, OLN, PPG, VVV, WEC, XEL, KLAC, ARVL, DFAC, KD, ONL,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 52,325 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.89%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,127 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.92%
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 195,872 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 71,165 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 171,667 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.7%
Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $89.59, with an estimated average price of $80.6. The stock is now traded at around $86.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 16,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.26 and $25.55, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 55,509 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BP PLC (BP)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $27.73. The stock is now traded at around $31.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 48,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.7 and $106.99, with an estimated average price of $91.31. The stock is now traded at around $104.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98. The stock is now traded at around $43.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (KRBN)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.65 and $54.74, with an estimated average price of $45.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.023700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 198.82%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $330.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 16,734 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 32.82%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $593.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 15,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 45.86%. The purchase prices were between $1592.1 and $1863, with an estimated average price of $1758.68. The stock is now traded at around $1466.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 687 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 85.31%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $214.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 79.80%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $176.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 65.71%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $517.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 812 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $59.78 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $59.83.Sold Out: First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF. The sale prices were between $20.12 and $20.16, with an estimated average price of $20.15.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44.
