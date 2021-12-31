Strategy Asset Managers Llc Buys Meta Platforms Inc, Broadcom Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Apple Inc

New Purchases: CTSH, SPMB, BP, LITE, BSX, KRBN, GDEN,

Woodcliff Lake, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Meta Platforms Inc, Broadcom Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, BP PLC, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Apple Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategy Asset Managers Llc. As of 2021Q4, Strategy Asset Managers Llc owns 159 stocks with a total value of $385 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 52,325 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.89% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,127 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.92% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 195,872 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 71,165 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 171,667 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.7%

Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $89.59, with an estimated average price of $80.6. The stock is now traded at around $86.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 16,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.26 and $25.55, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 55,509 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $27.73. The stock is now traded at around $31.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 48,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.7 and $106.99, with an estimated average price of $91.31. The stock is now traded at around $104.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98. The stock is now traded at around $43.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.65 and $54.74, with an estimated average price of $45.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.023700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 198.82%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $330.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 16,734 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 32.82%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $593.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 15,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 45.86%. The purchase prices were between $1592.1 and $1863, with an estimated average price of $1758.68. The stock is now traded at around $1466.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 687 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 85.31%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $214.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 79.80%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $176.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 65.71%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $517.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 812 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $59.78 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $59.83.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF. The sale prices were between $20.12 and $20.16, with an estimated average price of $20.15.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44.