Cambridge Advisors Inc. Buys Verizon Communications Inc, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs, Sells iShares MSCI Japan ETF

Omaha, NE, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Verizon Communications Inc, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs, FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs, Weyerhaeuser Co, sells iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cambridge Advisors Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Cambridge Advisors Inc. owns 184 stocks with a total value of $443 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 169,546 shares, 16.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.77% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 623,258 shares, 11.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.91% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 576,353 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.90% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 58,623 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 270,383 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.63%

Cambridge Advisors Inc. initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $21.1. The stock is now traded at around $21.184800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $22.9 and $24.08, with an estimated average price of $23.63. The stock is now traded at around $23.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $60.81 and $81.69, with an estimated average price of $72.22. The stock is now traded at around $62.324700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Water ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.34 and $94.84, with an estimated average price of $90.97. The stock is now traded at around $85.886900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. initiated holding in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $11.54 and $14.51, with an estimated average price of $12.94. The stock is now traded at around $12.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Transocean Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.76 and $4.1, with an estimated average price of $3.38. The stock is now traded at around $3.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 83.74%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,263 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.65%. The purchase prices were between $54.17 and $58.73, with an estimated average price of $56.79. The stock is now traded at around $59.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 30,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co by 43.39%. The purchase prices were between $35.71 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $38.03. The stock is now traded at around $40.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 91.66%. The purchase prices were between $30.09 and $33.42, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $32.169100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,747 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 29.24%. The purchase prices were between $60.37 and $66.57, with an estimated average price of $63.36. The stock is now traded at around $65.412100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,446 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 29.06%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $223.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62.