Cambridge Advisors Inc. Buys Verizon Communications Inc, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs, Sells iShares MSCI Japan ETF

- New Purchases: BUFD, BUFR, FIW, QCLN, SILJ, RIG,
- Added Positions: BND, VEA, VWO, BNDX, VCIT, VZ, FNDX, SYLD, SPD, WY, SCHA, BA, MMLG, KWEB, VNQI, IJR, SVOL, T, CIBR, VB, SCHF, SCHP, JEPI, SCHD, SCHM, FNDA, MCD, FDN, OUSM, ABBV, FEI, DEED, PFE, GOOG, ARKW, IQLT, JPST, SMH, SCHY, AMZN, DE, MRK, FTSL, VXUS, SCHH, FCX, SCHO, BLK, PSR, V,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, VTI, AAPL, MSFT, VNQ, IVOL, CERN, LMBS, PJAN, FB, EME, UNH, TLT, PG, QQQ, IBM, CSCO, ADBE, TOKE, FTV, INTC, ARKG, ITW, MDT, PHYS, SCHX, ROP, CRL, CAT, IEF, LQD, NVS, UNP, GRMN, SCHV, KO, RSP, AGG, EMLP, ADP, FBT, MMM, DBA, BDX, CARR, GILD,
- Sold Out: EWJ,
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 169,546 shares, 16.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.77%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 623,258 shares, 11.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.91%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 576,353 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.90%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 58,623 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
- Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 270,383 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.63%
Cambridge Advisors Inc. initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $21.1. The stock is now traded at around $21.184800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR)
Cambridge Advisors Inc. initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $22.9 and $24.08, with an estimated average price of $23.63. The stock is now traded at around $23.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)
Cambridge Advisors Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $60.81 and $81.69, with an estimated average price of $72.22. The stock is now traded at around $62.324700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust Water ETF (FIW)
Cambridge Advisors Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Water ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.34 and $94.84, with an estimated average price of $90.97. The stock is now traded at around $85.886900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ)
Cambridge Advisors Inc. initiated holding in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $11.54 and $14.51, with an estimated average price of $12.94. The stock is now traded at around $12.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Transocean Ltd (RIG)
Cambridge Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Transocean Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.76 and $4.1, with an estimated average price of $3.38. The stock is now traded at around $3.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Cambridge Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 83.74%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,263 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)
Cambridge Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.65%. The purchase prices were between $54.17 and $58.73, with an estimated average price of $56.79. The stock is now traded at around $59.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 30,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)
Cambridge Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co by 43.39%. The purchase prices were between $35.71 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $38.03. The stock is now traded at around $40.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD)
Cambridge Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 91.66%. The purchase prices were between $30.09 and $33.42, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $32.169100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,747 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD)
Cambridge Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 29.24%. The purchase prices were between $60.37 and $66.57, with an estimated average price of $63.36. The stock is now traded at around $65.412100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,446 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Cambridge Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 29.06%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $223.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
Cambridge Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62.
