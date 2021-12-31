WestEnd Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF, Sells iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Union Pacific Corp

New Purchases: AOM, VT, ANET, EWZ, EWN, EWY, EWG, EWT, ROK, SBNY, IOO,

Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, sells iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Union Pacific Corp, The Western Union Co, Whirlpool Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WestEnd Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, WestEnd Advisors, LLC owns 387 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 2,631,269 shares, 12.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 5,310,803 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.26% Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 1,792,727 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.03% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 2,711,084 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.70% Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 1,167,163 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%

WestEnd Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.25 and $45.71, with an estimated average price of $45.09. The stock is now traded at around $44.729900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 27,366 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63. The stock is now traded at around $105.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.6 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $48.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 164 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64. The stock is now traded at around $359.255500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $128.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.5 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $33.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 426 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 43.06%. The purchase prices were between $75.52 and $80.44, with an estimated average price of $78.61. The stock is now traded at around $77.889900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 2,317,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.51%. The purchase prices were between $55.05 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $57.2. The stock is now traded at around $57.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 2,404,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 178.47%. The purchase prices were between $54.82 and $57.36, with an estimated average price of $56.38. The stock is now traded at around $56.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 324,964 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 30.02%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $176.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 217,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 1155.26%. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $103.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 89,977 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 501.60%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $460.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 15,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The sale prices were between $147.96 and $174.24, with an estimated average price of $161.7.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The sale prices were between $15.66 and $18.28, with an estimated average price of $16.98.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $198.25 and $238.28, with an estimated average price of $220.14.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $41.01 and $44.33, with an estimated average price of $42.86.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $94.5 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $107.32.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The sale prices were between $38 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.32.