Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Buys Flex, Discover Financial Services, Affiliated Managers Group Inc, Sells TechnipFMC PLC, Citigroup Inc, Ziff Davis Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Erkrath, 2M, based Investment company Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH (Current Portfolio) buys Flex, Discover Financial Services, Affiliated Managers Group Inc, The Western Union Co, sells TechnipFMC PLC, Citigroup Inc, Ziff Davis Inc, NetApp Inc, Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH. As of 2021Q4, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH owns 78 stocks with a total value of $40 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lingohr+%26+partner+asset+management+gmbh/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH
  1. Flex Ltd (FLEX) - 44,517 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. UBS Group AG (UBS) - 44,430 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
  3. Stellantis NV (STLA) - 39,645 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio.
  4. West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG) - 7,147 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49%
  5. Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD) - 26,700 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Flex Ltd (FLEX)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH initiated holding in Flex Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $17.95. The stock is now traded at around $17.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 44,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $106.13 and $132.99, with an estimated average price of $118.13. The stock is now traded at around $126.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 4,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH initiated holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.82 and $190.34, with an estimated average price of $167.94. The stock is now traded at around $154.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 2,833 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Western Union Co (WU)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH added to a holding in The Western Union Co by 50.60%. The purchase prices were between $15.82 and $21.29, with an estimated average price of $18.37. The stock is now traded at around $18.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 28,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH sold out a holding in TechnipFMC PLC. The sale prices were between $5.58 and $8.14, with an estimated average price of $6.83.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.

Sold Out: Ziff Davis Inc (ZD)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH sold out a holding in Ziff Davis Inc. The sale prices were between $106.43 and $132.98, with an estimated average price of $118.37.

Sold Out: Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (CCSI)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH sold out a holding in Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $53.98 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $61.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH. Also check out:

1. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus