Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Buys Flex, Discover Financial Services, Affiliated Managers Group Inc, Sells TechnipFMC PLC, Citigroup Inc, Ziff Davis Inc

New Purchases: FLEX, DFS, AMG,

WU, Reduced Positions: NTAP, CIXX, SYF, NCR, MCK, OC, PFSI, EVR, CTSH, TOL, DOOO, BMO, ARW, ANTM, UBS, TECK, JBL, SLM, STX, RS, PHM, ORI, NUE, TPH, WFG, MTG, MTH, LNC, ACI, NSIT, INGR, HPQ, HRB, FAF, FNF, EME, CVS, GIB, ABC, DOX, ALLY,

Erkrath, 2M, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Flex, Discover Financial Services, Affiliated Managers Group Inc, The Western Union Co, sells TechnipFMC PLC, Citigroup Inc, Ziff Davis Inc, NetApp Inc, Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH. As of 2021Q4, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH owns 78 stocks with a total value of $40 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Flex Ltd (FLEX) - 44,517 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. New Position UBS Group AG (UBS) - 44,430 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31% Stellantis NV (STLA) - 39,645 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG) - 7,147 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49% Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD) - 26,700 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH initiated holding in Flex Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $17.95. The stock is now traded at around $17.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 44,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $106.13 and $132.99, with an estimated average price of $118.13. The stock is now traded at around $126.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 4,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH initiated holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.82 and $190.34, with an estimated average price of $167.94. The stock is now traded at around $154.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 2,833 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH added to a holding in The Western Union Co by 50.60%. The purchase prices were between $15.82 and $21.29, with an estimated average price of $18.37. The stock is now traded at around $18.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 28,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH sold out a holding in TechnipFMC PLC. The sale prices were between $5.58 and $8.14, with an estimated average price of $6.83.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH sold out a holding in Ziff Davis Inc. The sale prices were between $106.43 and $132.98, with an estimated average price of $118.37.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH sold out a holding in Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $53.98 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $61.18.