Piscataqua Savings Bank Buys Materials Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Waste Management Inc, Sells LyondellBasell Industries NV, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Eversource Energy

Investment company Piscataqua Savings Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Materials Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Waste Management Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, sells LyondellBasell Industries NV, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Eversource Energy, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Suburban Propane Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Piscataqua Savings Bank. As of 2021Q4, Piscataqua Savings Bank owns 340 stocks with a total value of $127 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Piscataqua Savings Bank
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,575 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,862 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,057 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 9,393 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 22,555 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Piscataqua Savings Bank initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $423.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 207 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)

Piscataqua Savings Bank initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $17.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Piscataqua Savings Bank initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $729.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 22 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Piscataqua Savings Bank initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $134.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)

Piscataqua Savings Bank initiated holding in Lincoln National Corp. The purchase prices were between $62.86 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $70.52. The stock is now traded at around $72.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 107 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ)

Piscataqua Savings Bank initiated holding in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund. The purchase prices were between $58.67 and $63.05, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $64.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Piscataqua Savings Bank added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 3401.92%. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $87.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 5,463 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Piscataqua Savings Bank added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05. The stock is now traded at around $156.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Piscataqua Savings Bank added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 87.53%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 737 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Piscataqua Savings Bank added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 56.82%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $273.826100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 414 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Piscataqua Savings Bank added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.34%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 433 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Piscataqua Savings Bank added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $377.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA)

Piscataqua Savings Bank sold out a holding in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.31 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $11.86.

Sold Out: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Piscataqua Savings Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08.

Sold Out: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Piscataqua Savings Bank sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71.

Sold Out: Wayfair Inc (W)

Piscataqua Savings Bank sold out a holding in Wayfair Inc. The sale prices were between $189.51 and $279.32, with an estimated average price of $235.91.

Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Piscataqua Savings Bank sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17.

Sold Out: Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH)

Piscataqua Savings Bank sold out a holding in Suburban Propane Partners LP. The sale prices were between $14.02 and $16.14, with an estimated average price of $15.11.



