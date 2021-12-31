Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Rfg Holdings, Inc. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF

Investment company Rfg Holdings, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Ford Motor Co, NVIDIA Corp, sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rfg Holdings, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Rfg Holdings, Inc. owns 32 stocks with a total value of $191 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of RFG HOLDINGS, INC.
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 82,288 shares, 18.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.45%
  2. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 517,829 shares, 12.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.95%
  3. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) - 123,405 shares, 11.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62%
  4. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) - 139,863 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.34%
  5. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) - 152,455 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG)

Rfg Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $188.9 and $220.95, with an estimated average price of $208.22. The stock is now traded at around $193.175100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG)

Rfg Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $327.92 and $373.09, with an estimated average price of $356.16. The stock is now traded at around $356.811700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,193 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Rfg Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $376.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)

Rfg Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $24.760200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Rfg Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $268.340100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 703 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET (SHM)

Rfg Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $49.1 and $49.26, with an estimated average price of $49.18. The stock is now traded at around $48.868000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Rfg Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Rfg Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3.



