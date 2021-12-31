Stone House Investment Management, LLC Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

- New Purchases: TIP, USMV, TLH, USEP, TSLA, FDIS, AMD, FREL,
- Added Positions: EFG, ESGU, FALN, IXUS, IVV, FTEC, PG, EFV, IUSB, IJR, COMT, UMAR, FBND, AMZN, TLT,
- Reduced Positions: ESGE, IVW, GOVT, FNCL, IVE, FENY, UPRO, USSG, SPXL, BOND, AGG, AAPL, PFIS, MBB, ACWX,
- Sold Out: IGSB, ITOT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Stone House Investment Management, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 95,486 shares, 15.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 212,758 shares, 11.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.54%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 71,289 shares, 11.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.73%
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 280,421 shares, 10.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.09%
- iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 268,602 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.14%
Stone House Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $126.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 60,749 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Stone House Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.095600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 36,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)
Stone House Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $143.74 and $151.91, with an estimated average price of $147.68. The stock is now traded at around $143.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,029 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September (USEP)
Stone House Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September. The purchase prices were between $27.7 and $28.72, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $28.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 17,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Stone House Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $1027.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 298 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS)
Stone House Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.89 and $91.95, with an estimated average price of $86.98. The stock is now traded at around $83.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
Stone House Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.84%. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $104.140100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 139,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
Stone House Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 154.96%. The purchase prices were between $29.31 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $29.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 212,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
Stone House Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 21.14%. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81. The stock is now traded at around $71.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 268,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)
Stone House Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 92.03%. The purchase prices were between $117.07 and $137.67, with an estimated average price of $129.74. The stock is now traded at around $126.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 40,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March (UMAR)
Stone House Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March by 102.06%. The purchase prices were between $29.09 and $29.8, with an estimated average price of $29.57. The stock is now traded at around $29.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)
Stone House Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 46.46%. The purchase prices were between $52.57 and $53.35, with an estimated average price of $52.91. The stock is now traded at around $52.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Stone House Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Stone House Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32.
