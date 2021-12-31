Stone House Investment Management, LLC Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

New Purchases: TIP, USMV, TLH, USEP, TSLA, FDIS, AMD, FREL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stone House Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Stone House Investment Management, LLC owns 42 stocks with a total value of $292 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 95,486 shares, 15.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 212,758 shares, 11.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.54% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 71,289 shares, 11.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.73% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 280,421 shares, 10.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.09% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 268,602 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.14%

Stone House Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $126.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 60,749 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stone House Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.095600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 36,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stone House Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $143.74 and $151.91, with an estimated average price of $147.68. The stock is now traded at around $143.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,029 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stone House Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September. The purchase prices were between $27.7 and $28.72, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $28.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 17,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stone House Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $1027.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 298 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stone House Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.89 and $91.95, with an estimated average price of $86.98. The stock is now traded at around $83.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stone House Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.84%. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $104.140100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 139,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stone House Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 154.96%. The purchase prices were between $29.31 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $29.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 212,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stone House Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 21.14%. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81. The stock is now traded at around $71.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 268,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stone House Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 92.03%. The purchase prices were between $117.07 and $137.67, with an estimated average price of $129.74. The stock is now traded at around $126.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 40,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stone House Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March by 102.06%. The purchase prices were between $29.09 and $29.8, with an estimated average price of $29.57. The stock is now traded at around $29.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stone House Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 46.46%. The purchase prices were between $52.57 and $53.35, with an estimated average price of $52.91. The stock is now traded at around $52.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stone House Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95.

Stone House Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32.