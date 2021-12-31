Sawyer & Company, Inc Buys VMware Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, eBay Inc, Sells CoreSite Realty Corp, Sylvamo Corp, General Electric Co

New Purchases: VMW, CRWD, KD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VMware Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, eBay Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, sells CoreSite Realty Corp, Sylvamo Corp, General Electric Co, Novartis AG, Barings Corporate Investors during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sawyer & Company, Inc. As of 2021Q4, Sawyer & Company, Inc owns 178 stocks with a total value of $232 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 75,682 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,885 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,555 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63% Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 52,306 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% Sysco Corp (SYY) - 89,917 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%

Sawyer & Company, Inc initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $123.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sawyer & Company, Inc initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $174.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 18 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sawyer & Company, Inc initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $17.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 30 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sawyer & Company, Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 450.00%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $176.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 715 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sawyer & Company, Inc added to a holding in eBay Inc by 199.02%. The purchase prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31. The stock is now traded at around $63.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sawyer & Company, Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 196.67%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $320.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 89 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sawyer & Company, Inc sold out a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Sawyer & Company, Inc sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.

Sawyer & Company, Inc sold out a holding in Barings Corporate Investors. The sale prices were between $15.32 and $16.59, with an estimated average price of $15.95.

Sawyer & Company, Inc sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $79.72 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.76.

Sawyer & Company, Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.

Sawyer & Company, Inc sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08.