Sawyer & Company, Inc Buys VMware Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, eBay Inc, Sells CoreSite Realty Corp, Sylvamo Corp, General Electric Co

Investment company Sawyer & Company, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys VMware Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, eBay Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, sells CoreSite Realty Corp, Sylvamo Corp, General Electric Co, Novartis AG, Barings Corporate Investors during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sawyer & Company, Inc. As of 2021Q4, Sawyer & Company, Inc owns 178 stocks with a total value of $232 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Sawyer & Company, Inc
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 75,682 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,885 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,555 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
  4. Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 52,306 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
  5. Sysco Corp (SYY) - 89,917 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)

Sawyer & Company, Inc initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $123.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Sawyer & Company, Inc initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $174.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 18 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)

Sawyer & Company, Inc initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $17.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 30 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Sawyer & Company, Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 450.00%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $176.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 715 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Sawyer & Company, Inc added to a holding in eBay Inc by 199.02%. The purchase prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31. The stock is now traded at around $63.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Sawyer & Company, Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 196.67%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $320.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 89 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)

Sawyer & Company, Inc sold out a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)

Sawyer & Company, Inc sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.

Sold Out: Barings Corporate Investors (MCI)

Sawyer & Company, Inc sold out a holding in Barings Corporate Investors. The sale prices were between $15.32 and $16.59, with an estimated average price of $15.95.

Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Sawyer & Company, Inc sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $79.72 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.76.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Sawyer & Company, Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.

Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)

Sawyer & Company, Inc sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08.



