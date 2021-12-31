Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Baldwin Brothers Llc Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Tesla Inc, Sells Leidos Holdings Inc, ASML Holding NV, Organon

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Baldwin Brothers Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Tesla Inc, iShares Gold Trust, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells Leidos Holdings Inc, ASML Holding NV, Organon, Synovus Financial Corp, Cerence Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baldwin Brothers Llc. As of 2021Q4, Baldwin Brothers Llc owns 636 stocks with a total value of $1000 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BALDWIN BROTHERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baldwin+brothers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BALDWIN BROTHERS LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 201,803 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 381,659 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,065 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,756 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35%
  5. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 328,178 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.98%
New Purchase: Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)

Baldwin Brothers Llc initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 27,119 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Baldwin Brothers Llc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $481713.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)

Baldwin Brothers Llc initiated holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The purchase prices were between $47.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $57.42. The stock is now traded at around $55.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Baldwin Brothers Llc initiated holding in BioNTech SE. The purchase prices were between $216.64 and $362.52, with an estimated average price of $274.36. The stock is now traded at around $195.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 496 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)

Baldwin Brothers Llc initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $17.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Baldwin Brothers Llc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $162.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Baldwin Brothers Llc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.98%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $126.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 328,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Baldwin Brothers Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 103.01%. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 63,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Baldwin Brothers Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 435.36%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $1027.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,029 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Baldwin Brothers Llc added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 2004.74%. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $34.539100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 37,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Baldwin Brothers Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 31.71%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $460.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

Baldwin Brothers Llc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 96.56%. The purchase prices were between $100.04 and $100.09, with an estimated average price of $100.06. The stock is now traded at around $100.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

Baldwin Brothers Llc sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $72.5 and $100.68, with an estimated average price of $87.97.

Sold Out: Bandwidth Inc (BAND)

Baldwin Brothers Llc sold out a holding in Bandwidth Inc. The sale prices were between $64.59 and $91.89, with an estimated average price of $77.6.

Sold Out: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Baldwin Brothers Llc sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7.

Sold Out: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)

Baldwin Brothers Llc sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.22 and $196.03, with an estimated average price of $154.82.

Sold Out: Cerence Inc (CRNC)

Baldwin Brothers Llc sold out a holding in Cerence Inc. The sale prices were between $69.2 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $87.86.

Sold Out: SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (PSK)

Baldwin Brothers Llc sold out a holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $41.74 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $42.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of BALDWIN BROTHERS LLC. Also check out:

1. BALDWIN BROTHERS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BALDWIN BROTHERS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BALDWIN BROTHERS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BALDWIN BROTHERS LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus