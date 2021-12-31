Baldwin Brothers Llc Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Tesla Inc, Sells Leidos Holdings Inc, ASML Holding NV, Organon

New Purchases: IRT, BRK.A, SQM, BNTX, VMW, OKTA, WOW, FOUR, ABNB, RXRX, PATH, TOST, KD, ONL, RIVN, ARKX,

IRT, BRK.A, SQM, BNTX, VMW, OKTA, WOW, FOUR, ABNB, RXRX, PATH, TOST, KD, ONL, RIVN, ARKX, Added Positions: TIP, BND, TSLA, MSFT, PLD, IAU, NEE, AMZN, AAPL, TGT, SPY, AMD, GOOGL, GBIL, PNC, ZTS, REGN, ADBE, AJG, ACN, CMCSA, COST, WM, TJX, V, GM, PYPL, UBER, HON, EXP, UNP, JPM, FRC, HUM, IDXX, MA, AMGN, IJR, IVV, SONY, QQQ, HD, A, ABT, VCSH, DOCN, MAR, RBLX, ALC, CRWD, AON, ZM, APD, DOW, MDB, ROKU, TWLO, NET, SOFI, SOFI, IEP, CSX, IWM, MDY, SPLG, VEA, XLF, XLV, LLY, ITW, INTC, MCD, MTD, ES, NVO, PEG, RMD, ROK, SAP, SO, STE, ABB, XAIR, RTX, UNH, LULU, TCOM, CSCO, CP, EPAM, ABBV, ICLR, MGNI, ITUB, RACE, TEAM,

TIP, BND, TSLA, MSFT, PLD, IAU, NEE, AMZN, AAPL, TGT, SPY, AMD, GOOGL, GBIL, PNC, ZTS, REGN, ADBE, AJG, ACN, CMCSA, COST, WM, TJX, V, GM, PYPL, UBER, HON, EXP, UNP, JPM, FRC, HUM, IDXX, MA, AMGN, IJR, IVV, SONY, QQQ, HD, A, ABT, VCSH, DOCN, MAR, RBLX, ALC, CRWD, AON, ZM, APD, DOW, MDB, ROKU, TWLO, NET, SOFI, SOFI, IEP, CSX, IWM, MDY, SPLG, VEA, XLF, XLV, LLY, ITW, INTC, MCD, MTD, ES, NVO, PEG, RMD, ROK, SAP, SO, STE, ABB, XAIR, RTX, UNH, LULU, TCOM, CSCO, CP, EPAM, ABBV, ICLR, MGNI, ITUB, RACE, TEAM, Reduced Positions: BX, MSCI, GRMN, FB, GLD, LDOS, ASML, VZ, OGN, CARA, TDOC, PINS, DNMR, T, URI, SNV, NVDA, MKC, BAC, ING, BRKL, BIV, SQ, CRSP, SE, PLL, GH, DXC, WISH, BIIB, GSBD, IGIB, IBB, MJ, QCLN, ROBO, SUSA, VCR, VWO, HDB, LMT, NKE, NVS, PHG, SIVB, CRM, MDLZ, UL, HIG, DD, BEN, FISV, FERG, YNDX, FITB, HASI, FAST, BABA, NVTA,

BX, MSCI, GRMN, FB, GLD, LDOS, ASML, VZ, OGN, CARA, TDOC, PINS, DNMR, T, URI, SNV, NVDA, MKC, BAC, ING, BRKL, BIV, SQ, CRSP, SE, PLL, GH, DXC, WISH, BIIB, GSBD, IGIB, IBB, MJ, QCLN, ROBO, SUSA, VCR, VWO, HDB, LMT, NKE, NVS, PHG, SIVB, CRM, MDLZ, UL, HIG, DD, BEN, FISV, FERG, YNDX, FITB, HASI, FAST, BABA, NVTA, Sold Out: CHKP, PSK, LMND, CRNC, FVRR, FSLY, BAND, BGFV, GSK, EXAS, ERIC, CMPS, VPL, TLT, SMH, IEF, FNDC, CURI, CURI, OPEN, SKLZ, IPOD, WIX, SDGR, PEAK, NIO, MELI, DMTK, BOMN,

Investment company Baldwin Brothers Llc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Tesla Inc, iShares Gold Trust, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells Leidos Holdings Inc, ASML Holding NV, Organon, Synovus Financial Corp, Cerence Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baldwin Brothers Llc. As of 2021Q4, Baldwin Brothers Llc owns 636 stocks with a total value of $1000 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BALDWIN BROTHERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baldwin+brothers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 201,803 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 381,659 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,065 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,756 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 328,178 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.98%

Baldwin Brothers Llc initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 27,119 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baldwin Brothers Llc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $481713.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baldwin Brothers Llc initiated holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The purchase prices were between $47.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $57.42. The stock is now traded at around $55.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baldwin Brothers Llc initiated holding in BioNTech SE. The purchase prices were between $216.64 and $362.52, with an estimated average price of $274.36. The stock is now traded at around $195.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 496 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baldwin Brothers Llc initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $17.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baldwin Brothers Llc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $162.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baldwin Brothers Llc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.98%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $126.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 328,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baldwin Brothers Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 103.01%. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 63,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baldwin Brothers Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 435.36%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $1027.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,029 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baldwin Brothers Llc added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 2004.74%. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $34.539100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 37,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baldwin Brothers Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 31.71%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $460.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baldwin Brothers Llc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 96.56%. The purchase prices were between $100.04 and $100.09, with an estimated average price of $100.06. The stock is now traded at around $100.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baldwin Brothers Llc sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $72.5 and $100.68, with an estimated average price of $87.97.

Baldwin Brothers Llc sold out a holding in Bandwidth Inc. The sale prices were between $64.59 and $91.89, with an estimated average price of $77.6.

Baldwin Brothers Llc sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7.

Baldwin Brothers Llc sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.22 and $196.03, with an estimated average price of $154.82.

Baldwin Brothers Llc sold out a holding in Cerence Inc. The sale prices were between $69.2 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $87.86.

Baldwin Brothers Llc sold out a holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $41.74 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $42.46.