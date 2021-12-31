Fundamentun, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Sells iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

New Purchases: RTX, TGT, QQQ, DPZ, IVW, AMD, JEPI, KKR, GLD, IPG, VYM,

RTX, TGT, QQQ, DPZ, IVW, AMD, JEPI, KKR, GLD, IPG, VYM, Added Positions: ITOT, VUG, IWD, BND, DGRW, LQD, XT, VEU, DDWM, IJH, VTIP, FLRN, PUTW, KOMP, NANR, VZ, SCHD, SPMB, MINT, PFE, VXF, JNJ, WMT, SBUX, PEP, AMGN, IEFA, ABBV, TXN, AMZN, CSCO, CRM, IDV, GOOGL, MO, MGK, TROW, PSX, BAC, SPHD, MDLZ, USB, UNP, EMR, BMY, CVS, CMCSA, LMT, BLK, KMB, BRK.B, AXP, APD, INTC, VLO, QCOM, UPS, VNQ, TOTL, CL, MMM, LVHD, IBM, ITW, IGIB, EFAV, IWF, HON, IWR, GD, LHX, CMI, MA, MDT, PYPL, FITB, ETN, DIS, SPY, NUMV, JMST, BOND, KO,

IVV, AAPL, IEMG, AGG, VTV, MSFT, BSV, VWO, VO, MUB, VCIT, MRK, UNH, VCSH, AMT, ABT, IJR, EMB, NVDA, HD, NKE, DHR, FB, MCD, MFC, JPST, PG, TEL, V, IWP, ZTS, EEM, INTU, IWO, EFA, IWM, TMO, IQV, FIXD, ADBE, CAT, VB, VOT, TSLA, DEO, DUK, SUB, HYG, LOW, LLY, LRCX, SHV, WM, GOOG, T, BX, AVGO, VNLA, COST, HYLB, XLK, SLQD, PNC, PM, PDBC, NEE, GSLC, XLB, XLY, C, XLC, VTI, ORCL, GBIL, Sold Out: ESGU, IUSB, VOO, GOVT, EFG, EFV, SCHX, CSX, SCHZ, D, MBB, VLUE, SO, FALN, SPLG, IGSB, SCHW, DFAC, ESGE, RY, USHY, BRK.A, TIP, PGX, JNK, VOE, APH, IP, GS, TSM, IWN, IXN, COMT, QUAL, XOM, BLV, AGL, ADP, SPGI, SYY, IUSG, TJX, IXG, STE, SQ, SCHJ, TD, ARKK, MSCI, ARKG, FBGX, IJT, ASML, BNDX, CDW, FLEX, BKNG, VRSK, BIO, DE, APTV, FSK, ICE, NSC, SLVM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , sells iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fundamentun, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Fundamentun, LLC owns 179 stocks with a total value of $635 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 301,935 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.89% WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 429,627 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.98% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,387 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.13% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 129,366 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.53% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 255,548 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.11%

Fundamentun, LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $90.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 23,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fundamentun, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $218.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,119 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fundamentun, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $376.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fundamentun, LLC initiated holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.91 and $564.33, with an estimated average price of $509.88. The stock is now traded at around $463.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 698 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fundamentun, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $78.669400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fundamentun, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $61.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fundamentun, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 26.89%. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $103.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 301,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fundamentun, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.02%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $297.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 59,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fundamentun, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 65.72%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $168.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 81,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fundamentun, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.11%. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 255,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fundamentun, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 49.43%. The purchase prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $129.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 89,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fundamentun, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 73.03%. The purchase prices were between $61.49 and $67, with an estimated average price of $64.97. The stock is now traded at around $62.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 118,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fundamentun, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The sale prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78.

Fundamentun, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $52.47 and $53.31, with an estimated average price of $52.9.

Fundamentun, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15.

Fundamentun, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.19 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $26.43.

Fundamentun, LLC sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38.

Fundamentun, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61.