Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed In, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vangu

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed In, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Israel ETF, iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 535 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO) - 672,733 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 167,022 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 83,975 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.82% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 233,716 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.21% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 346,385 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22%

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed In. The purchase prices were between $24.68 and $25.18, with an estimated average price of $24.95. The stock is now traded at around $24.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 318,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 106,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $64.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 57,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $34.62 and $36.89, with an estimated average price of $35.82. The stock is now traded at around $34.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 122,377 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.53 and $36.87, with an estimated average price of $35.31. The stock is now traded at around $32.578300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 121,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.48 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $30.7. The stock is now traded at around $32.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 113,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 73.44%. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $108.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 136,168 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.82%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $297.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 83,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 76.86%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $169.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 74,893 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.15%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $462.647000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 40,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 208.90%. The purchase prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $142.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 48,855 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 225.61%. The purchase prices were between $131.35 and $147.55, with an estimated average price of $138.88. The stock is now traded at around $133.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 49,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Israel ETF. The sale prices were between $69.86 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $75.38.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF. The sale prices were between $52.29 and $59.59, with an estimated average price of $56.64.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $384.52 and $446.52, with an estimated average price of $417.72.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The sale prices were between $46.68 and $50.71, with an estimated average price of $48.66.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The sale prices were between $29.18 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $30.73.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree EnhancedContinuous Commodity Index Fund. The sale prices were between $19.76 and $21.78, with an estimated average price of $20.87.