Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed In, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vangu

- New Purchases: SSFI, VUSB, CFLT, WTMF, FCTR, IDV, INDS, SPTL, SPLV, UCON, BUFR, XLU, QQC, IVW, UUP, IDX, UVV, RSX, KBA, STIP, LEG, JEPI, WMS, JPIB, IGIB, RIO, BHP, MCHI, EUSB, EMXC, AMD, AGL, CIBR, FNOV, DNOV, VXX, IXUS, DFAU, SPSB, FKU, GM, RSP, HEWJ, TSCO, EXC, EMN, ZTS, PHYS, EWZS, TEL, TTD, CFG, TDG, VMBS, ANTM, BNTX, TREX, UBSI, IYR, ESGD, ESML, USXF, UOCT, HPQ, HLI, EFAV, HCA, LCID, MAR, MU, NTRS, PH, STPZ, PPG, FAST, RPM, VMW, CCO,
- Added Positions: VNQ, VUG, GLD, IVV, TLT, EDV, IUSG, VGK, AGG, SCHX, SCHA, IUSB, VTV, ESGU, VGLT, SCHZ, DLN, SPYV, IWP, IUSV, EWZ, FALN, VOO, USHY, USMV, SPAB, VOE, VCSH, SRVR, PYPL, VGSH, VPU, AMGN, DEF, EWW, EFG, JPST, IWM, BSV, IWO, IJR, IWN, XLE, XLP, FVD, EFV, SPLG, SLYV, VGIT, ASHR, IJH, SCHF, SCHH, DIA, VCIT, AAPL, COST, DIS, RDVY, FCX, IEI, IWD, JPHY, MSFT, ORCL, VOT, VIG, BF.B, DNP, SHY, IGLB, DGRO, MUB, IJT, SUB, JNJ, MKC, NVDA, XLRE, XLB, SPY, TFI, SPTI, UNH, BLV, VONE, VTWO, VTHR, ACN, GOOG, BMY, AVGO, CDNS, CVX, CHD, D, IJUL, ESGE, IEF, IXN, IWF, FB, PM, SCHE, XLF, AOS, MDYV, VTIP, ABBV, ADBE, GOOGL, AMZN, ADI, ANSS, BRK.B, BAC, BDJ, BLK, CI, C, ED, CCI, CSX, CVS, ETN, FTLS, GE, MLPX, PFFD, GSEW, HON, IDXX, ILMN, QAI, EJUL, POCT, PJUL, INTU, TLH, IAGG, XT, IXG, EWU, VLUE, PFF, IWB, IWS, IVE, IYE, IHI, GOVT, COMT, JPM, K, LHX, EL, LLY, MCD, MDT, MRK, MS, NFLX, NKE, PEG, QLYS, REGN, SCHD, SCHG, SJNK, SPMD, SPYG, RLY, SYK, SNPS, TSM, UL, VB, VTEB, VONG, VYM, V, AEP, AXP, AMP, AMAT, BK, BIIB, CWT, FUN, CHTR, CL, STZ, DUK, ETG, FDX, FENY, FTEC, BEN, GAB, AJG, GIS, GSK, MLPA, GS, HBAN, PSR, XLG, SPHQ, IAU, HDV, IEFA, SCZ, MXI, HYG, EFA, EEM, IQLT, EWUS, IWR, IJS, LII, MET, NVS, PEP, MINT, PXD, PNC, PGR, O, RSG, SLB, FNDF, SRE, NOW, SHW, SPG, SIRI, SPTM, SLYG, SDY, PSLV, TMO, UNP, SMH, VBK, VWOB, VFH, WFC, WSBC, ZBH, ZM,
- Reduced Positions: FIXD, LQD, VEA, T, TIP, VTI, VWO, IP, OEF, IVOL, SPEM, VO, SSUS, IGSB, QCOM, ONEV, ICSH, SCHJ, TDVG, ECLN, IBB, MBB, XLV, VBR, PULS, BKLN, SPDW, SBUX, MGK, SGOL, SQ, COP, QCLN, PAVE, EMB, VAW, IBM, IYW, SPIB, CAPE, FMHI, FIW, ITOT, SCHO, XLI, SNOW, GWX, KOMP, TOTL, TSLA, VLO, GDX, EMLC, VSS, VXUS, BABA, ADM, CSCO, KO, XOM, FTGC, KNG, EMLP, FTSL, GD, GPC, HD, PAPR, PJAN, INTC, IEMG, FXI, IYG, RODM, LMT, MA, PFE, PSX, TROW, ROKU, SCHP, XLK, SPIP, TFC, UPS, VZ, XSOE, MMM, MO, AMT, ANET, ARKK, ADP, BA, CAT, FAS, DOW, EMR, FITB, HYLS, QTEC, FLEX, F, GILD, ITW, IJAN, SPHB, SLV, SHYG, TECB, KMB, KMI, MPC, PSA, ROK, SCHW, SCHM, SPMB, SPLB, SPSM, MDYG, TEF, TRI, TWLO, USB, BNDX, VXF, VDC, ZS,
- Sold Out: EIS, EIRL, IGV, EZU, INFL, GCC, MOO, THD, XCEM, EWQ, FXE, XLC, IHG, MDLA, FCVT, GDXJ, SHM, LYFT, ESTC, ZG, FSLY, CRWD, INDA, PLTR, DKNG, APPN, TM, SWKS, RUN, AMJ, IWC, HYMB, FDMO, SLVM, AVGR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC
- Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO) - 672,733 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 167,022 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 83,975 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.82%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 233,716 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.21%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 346,385 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22%
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed In. The purchase prices were between $24.68 and $25.18, with an estimated average price of $24.95. The stock is now traded at around $24.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 318,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 106,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Confluent Inc (CFLT)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $64.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 57,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (WTMF)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $34.62 and $36.89, with an estimated average price of $35.82. The stock is now traded at around $34.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 122,377 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.53 and $36.87, with an estimated average price of $35.31. The stock is now traded at around $32.578300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 121,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.48 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $30.7. The stock is now traded at around $32.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 113,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 73.44%. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $108.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 136,168 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.82%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $297.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 83,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 76.86%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $169.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 74,893 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.15%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $462.647000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 40,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 208.90%. The purchase prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $142.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 48,855 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 225.61%. The purchase prices were between $131.35 and $147.55, with an estimated average price of $138.88. The stock is now traded at around $133.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 49,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Israel ETF. The sale prices were between $69.86 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $75.38.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (EIRL)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF. The sale prices were between $52.29 and $59.59, with an estimated average price of $56.64.Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $384.52 and $446.52, with an estimated average price of $417.72.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The sale prices were between $46.68 and $50.71, with an estimated average price of $48.66.Sold Out: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The sale prices were between $29.18 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $30.73.Sold Out: WisdomTree EnhancedContinuous Commodity Index Fund (GCC)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree EnhancedContinuous Commodity Index Fund. The sale prices were between $19.76 and $21.78, with an estimated average price of $20.87.
