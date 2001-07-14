Marcus & Millichap's Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) Division Adds Multifamily Research Expert

Marcus+%26amp%3B+Millichap%2C+Inc.+%28NYSE%3A+MMI%29, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today that Greg Willett has joined the firm as first vice president responsible for spearheading the company’s Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) multifamily research. Willett is a leading multifamily research expert with over 25 years of experience and one of the industry’s most quoted experts on economic and housing trends.

“Greg is an iconic member of the multifamily industry’s research community,” said John Chang, senior vice president and national director of Marcus & Millichap’s Research Services. “He is the ideal person to lead our IPA multifamily research efforts as his decades-long experience and unique insights will support and empower decisions by institutional and major private investors. Greg brings a powerful perspective that weaves hard data with market nuances that will help multifamily investors define their strategies in 2022 and beyond.”

Willett stated: “I am excited to be part of Marcus & Millichap’s IPA division and partner with the industry-leading research team that John Chang has assembled. I am committed to offering investors the most powerful insights possible to help them shape their investment plans. Partnering with the leading investment sales brokerage in this multifamily research role opens up amazing opportunities.”

Prior to joining IPA, Willett spent 22 years at RealPage Inc., where he served as chief economist responsible for the company’s real estate industry research and analysis team. He is active in the National Multifamily Housing Council, Urban Land Institute, and National Apartment Association.

“The addition of Greg to our team of research specialists enhances IPA’s ability to provide major investors with analytics that integrate Greg’s deep experience with local market nuances,” said John Sebree, national director of the firm’s Multifamily Brokerage Services. “Greg’s insights will further enrich IPA’s industry-leading market research, helping our clients define their investment strategies and make the most informed decisions.”

Marcus & Millichap Research Services provides investors with cutting-edge commercial real estate investment research and insights. Each year they deliver over a thousand local, regional and national market research reports, videos and presentations focusing on how investors can optimize their commercial real estate investments across the United States and Canada.

