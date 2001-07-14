Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Announces Full Redemption of the 7.75% Series B Term Preferred Stock Due 2026 and 6.75% Notes Due 2027 and Partial Redemption of the 6.6875% Notes Due 2028

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ECC, ECCB, ECCC, ECC PRD, ECCW, ECCX, ECCY) announced today that it will redeem (i) all of the outstanding shares of its 7.75% Series B Term Preferred Stock due 2026 (NYSE: ECCB) (“Series B Term Preferred Stock”) on February 28, 2022 (the “Series B Redemption Date”), (ii) all of the aggregate principal amount of the outstanding 6.75% notes due 2027 (NYSE: ECCY) (the “2027 Notes”) on February 14, 2022 (the “2027 Notes Redemption Date”) and (iii) 50%, or $32,423,775 aggregate principal amount of the outstanding 6.875% notes due 2028 (NYSE: ECCX) (the “2028 Notes”) on February 14, 2022 (the “2028 Notes Redemption Date”).

The redemption price of the Series B Term Preferred Stock will be $25 per share, plus an amount equal to all unpaid dividends and distributions on each share accumulated to, but excluding, the Series B Redemption Date, without interest thereon. The redemption price of the 2027 Notes will be $25 plus accrued and unpaid interest through, but excluding, the 2027 Notes Redemption Date. The redemption price for the 2028 Notes will be $25 plus accrued and unpaid interest through, but excluding, the 2028 Notes Redemption Date.

All of the Series B Preferred Stock, the 2027 Notes and the 2028 Notes are held in book-entry form through The Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) and the Series B Term Preferred Stock, 2027 Notes and 2028 Notes will each be redeemed in accordance with the procedures of DTC. Payment to DTC for the shares of Series B Term Preferred Stock, the 2027 Notes and the 2028 Notes will be made by American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, (the “Redemption and Paying Agent”). From and after each of the applicable redemption dates, the Series B Term Preferred Stock, the 2027 Notes and the 2028 Notes being redeemed will no longer be deemed outstanding, dividends or interest will cease to accumulate and all the rights of the holders of such shares and/or notes will cease, except the right to receive the applicable redemption price.

The Redemption and Paying Agent can be reached by mail at American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, 6201 15th Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11219, Attn: Corporate Actions or telephonically at (718) 921-8200.

ABOUT EAGLE POINT CREDIT COMPANY

The Company is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objectives are to generate high current income and capital appreciation primarily through investment in equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations. The Company is externally managed and advised by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC.

The Company makes certain unaudited portfolio information available each month on its website in addition to making certain other unaudited financial information available on its website (www.eaglepointcreditcompany.com). This information includes (1) an estimated range of the Company’s net investment income (“NII”) and realized capital gains or losses per weighted average share of common stock for each calendar quarter end, generally made available within the first fifteen days after the applicable calendar month end, (2) an estimated range of the Company’s NAV per share of common stock for the prior month end and certain additional portfolio-level information, generally made available within the first fifteen days after the applicable calendar month end, and (3) during the latter part of each month, an updated estimate of NAV, if applicable, and, with respect to each calendar quarter end, an updated estimate of the Company’s NII and realized capital gains or losses for the applicable quarter, if available.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release

