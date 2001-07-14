InfiniteWorld to Participate in BTIG Metaverse Unbound Conference

Infinite Assets, Inc. (“InfiniteWorld” or "the Company”), a leading Metaverse infrastructure platform that enables brands to create, monetize and drive consumer engagement with digital content, and Aries I Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: RAM) (“Aries”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that Yonathan Lapchik, Chief Executive Officer of InfiniteWorld and Nathaniel Hunter, Chief Operating Officer of InfiniteWorld, will be participating in the following upcoming investor conference:

BTIG Metaverse Unbound Conference

Management will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Mark Palmer, BTIG FinTech and Digital Assets Analyst, at the BTIG Metaverse Unbound Conference. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 11:30 AM ET. If you would like to schedule a meeting with Infinite’s management team please contact your BTIG representative. www.btig.com

On December 13, 2021, InfiniteWorld and Aries entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination (the “Business Combination”) that upon consummation is expected to result in InfiniteWorld becoming a publicly traded company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “JPG”. The Business Combination is expected to close in the first half of 2022.

About Aries I Acquisition Corporation

Aries I Acquisition Corporation was founded by its Chairman, Thane Ritchie. The Company is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry or geographic region, the Company intends to focus its initial business combination search on the following industry segments: aerospace, satellites, and space exploration; quantum computing and chemistry; artificial intelligence and machine learning; cybersecurity; and blockchain and digital currencies.

About InfiniteWorld

InfiniteWorld, part of the Suku Ecosystem, is dedicated to provide Plug & Play NFT infrastructure and utility to enable global brands to build their identity on the metaverse in a scalable, secure and innovative way. At InfiniteWorld, we help brands and creators increase engagement, traceability and authenticity for real world and virtual products, events, and interactive experiences. With InfiniteWorld's own NFT marketplace, NFC tags authenticity technology, white-label NFT marketplace solution, and NFT utility tools, InfiniteWorld is the go-to place for brands and creators venturing into the Metaverse!

