Acropolis Investment Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, Intel Corp, Rockwell Automation Inc

St. Louis, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Merck Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, sells iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, Intel Corp, Rockwell Automation Inc, TJX Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Acropolis Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Acropolis Investment Management, LLC owns 231 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 500,360 shares, 19.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,618,134 shares, 12.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.88% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,132,554 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.46% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 783,908 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.93% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 303,587 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65%

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $81.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.56 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $78.74. The stock is now traded at around $79.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.06 and $96.04, with an estimated average price of $88.96. The stock is now traded at around $89.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $206.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.59 and $260, with an estimated average price of $244.69. The stock is now traded at around $257.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,547 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $40.57. The stock is now traded at around $40.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,947 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 48.96%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $301.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 19,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.46%. The purchase prices were between $128.03 and $130.07, with an estimated average price of $128.95. The stock is now traded at around $127.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 65,477 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.81%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $214.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 21.58%. The purchase prices were between $58.55 and $59.76, with an estimated average price of $59.23. The stock is now traded at around $58.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 64,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 48.34%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $188.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 366.70%. The purchase prices were between $38.2 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $39.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,441 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $58.59 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $63.23.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The sale prices were between $60.7 and $72.19, with an estimated average price of $66.79.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 22.44%. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $55.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Acropolis Investment Management, LLC still held 47,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 29.56%. The sale prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332. The stock is now traded at around $325.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Acropolis Investment Management, LLC still held 4,423 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC reduced to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 20.78%. The sale prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $71.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Acropolis Investment Management, LLC still held 19,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Universal Health Services Inc by 29.87%. The sale prices were between $116.39 and $137.35, with an estimated average price of $128.38. The stock is now traded at around $133.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Acropolis Investment Management, LLC still held 4,309 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Edgewell Personal Care Co by 57.72%. The sale prices were between $34.24 and $45.84, with an estimated average price of $40.53. The stock is now traded at around $51.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Acropolis Investment Management, LLC still held 4,121 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acropolis Investment Management, LLC reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 31.4%. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $27.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Acropolis Investment Management, LLC still held 4,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.