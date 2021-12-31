Acropolis Investment Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, Intel Corp, Rockwell Automation Inc

- New Purchases: MRK, ESGD, MNST, UPS, HCA, ON, DFIV, ESGE, AME, ETN, WM, BX, ZTS, AOM, VFH,
- Added Positions: VEA, BND, IJR, VUG, IEI, VMBS, VWO, IWM, IEFA, IGIB, IMTM, QCOM, ESML, PEP, EAGG, KMB, KR, DG, IEMG, EXC, DGX, TIP, IJT, EBAY, MMM, LYB, FB, CDW, CMI, JPM, CVX, BA, VTV, BAC, ALL, TGT, VBK, IP, LOW, SNA, MAS, PFG, MS, NVDA, OMC, XOM, VNQ, XLY, VOT, VIG, SCHB, TSLA, VEU, VCSH, VBR, TRV, ABT, AMD, AMGN, BRK.B, KO, F, ORCL, PFE, SO, LUV, ESGU, TSM, USB, ABBV, BABA, PYPL, SQ, LCID, BOND, DFAS,
- Reduced Positions: INTC, VV, ROK, IWR, TJX, IWF, IVW, AGG, SCZ, UHS, VO, IYH, EFA, TXN, NKE, XLK, AAPL, EPC, GD, NSC, CVS, IBB, IYW, EMN, MBB, V, WFC, ANTM, T, IBM, LMT, PG, MCD, SUSA, VTI, VCR, XLI, VLO, XLP, IWC, DSI, PSX, MPC, UNP, SYY, SBUX, J, CMCSA, COF, AXP, MO,
- Sold Out: USRT, HRC, MCHI, SLVM,
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 500,360 shares, 19.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,618,134 shares, 12.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.88%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,132,554 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.46%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 783,908 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.93%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 303,587 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65%
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $81.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.56 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $78.74. The stock is now traded at around $79.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.06 and $96.04, with an estimated average price of $88.96. The stock is now traded at around $89.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $206.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.59 and $260, with an estimated average price of $244.69. The stock is now traded at around $257.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,547 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $40.57. The stock is now traded at around $40.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,947 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 48.96%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $301.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 19,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.46%. The purchase prices were between $128.03 and $130.07, with an estimated average price of $128.95. The stock is now traded at around $127.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 65,477 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.81%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $214.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 21.58%. The purchase prices were between $58.55 and $59.76, with an estimated average price of $59.23. The stock is now traded at around $58.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 64,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 48.34%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $188.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 366.70%. The purchase prices were between $38.2 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $39.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,441 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $58.59 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $63.23.Sold Out: (HRC)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.Sold Out: iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The sale prices were between $60.7 and $72.19, with an estimated average price of $66.79.Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.Reduced: Intel Corp (INTC)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 22.44%. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $55.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Acropolis Investment Management, LLC still held 47,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 29.56%. The sale prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332. The stock is now traded at around $325.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Acropolis Investment Management, LLC still held 4,423 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC reduced to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 20.78%. The sale prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $71.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Acropolis Investment Management, LLC still held 19,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Universal Health Services Inc (UHS)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Universal Health Services Inc by 29.87%. The sale prices were between $116.39 and $137.35, with an estimated average price of $128.38. The stock is now traded at around $133.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Acropolis Investment Management, LLC still held 4,309 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Edgewell Personal Care Co by 57.72%. The sale prices were between $34.24 and $45.84, with an estimated average price of $40.53. The stock is now traded at around $51.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Acropolis Investment Management, LLC still held 4,121 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: AT&T Inc (T)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 31.4%. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $27.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Acropolis Investment Management, LLC still held 4,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.
