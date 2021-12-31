Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF

- New Purchases: IBDV, IGSB, INTU, IGIB, GOOG, ZTS, PNC, PFE, ESGD, SCHX, EAGG, SCHF, SPTL, SDY, IWF, IJR, QQQ, TSLA, VV, VCR, LLY, GLD, SCHC, IVLU, IQLT, HBAN, XOM, IQV, VFH, WIW,
- Added Positions: VTI, VEA, IVV, SPTI, SPYG, MUB, SPYV, VBR, SWAN, PHDG, VTEB, VYM, AAPL, SPDW, AVDE, VWO, IQDG, JAGG, VCSH, AVEM, DFAU, SPEM, ESGU, JNJ, SPIB, VEU, SLYV, VOO, USMV, SPSB, VTIP, EPS, ABBV, SPMB, PFF, SUB, JMUB, MCD, PEP, SPMD, BNDX, ABT, DFAI, SUSB, IAGG, JPIB, BND, VYMI, TAXF, CVX, IBDQ, IBDS, IBDR, MA, MGK, DFAS, IBDP, ISCF, IBDU, IBDT, MSFT, HYMB, VGT, AMZN, BAC, DFUS, EFAV, AGG, VLUE, IBDO, IBMN, IBMO, IBMP, IBMQ, SPY, VXUS, VIGI, ESGV, DFAE, DUK, IBMM, FB, SPTM, SJNK, TJX, BIV, GOOGL, CSCO, DIS, HD, ESML, IBML, CRM, SPLG, SPYD, VSS, WMT, WM, XSOE, DFAT, D, ENB, GILD, HBI, AOA, JPM, RTX, ROKU, SNY, XLP, SWKS, VXF, VCIT, VGIT, VMBS, MMM, AMT, T, BLK, COF, CSX, CVS, CONE, FDX, FBHS, INTC, IAU, MLM, MDT, ORCL, SPSM, VWOB,
- Reduced Positions: MTUM, VIG, VB, QUAL, VTV, VUG, JPST, ULST, VNQ, VBK, SPAB, SEE, VO, TIP, EFG, EFV, DFAC, EFA, IXUS, MCHP, ARKK, USRT, PG, DFAX, VZ, CEF, KLAC, JCI, STIP, SPLV,
- Sold Out: CWB, IWV, BLV, PSK, ARKG, XLE, SPIP, JMST, PYPL, KO, NEE, V, IBDM,
For the details of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/garrett+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 78,504 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 344.23%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 209,312 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 288,430 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 126.12%
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 365,820 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43%
- Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) - 233,809 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.26%
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.73 and $25.31, with an estimated average price of $25.05. The stock is now traded at around $24.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 30,966 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $550.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 995 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2795.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.55 and $59.76, with an estimated average price of $59.23. The stock is now traded at around $58.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,396 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $206.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 344.23%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $235.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 78,504 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 126.12%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $51.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 288,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1898.76%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $466.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 14,471 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1628.46%. The purchase prices were between $31.82 and $32.31, with an estimated average price of $32.07. The stock is now traded at around $31.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 142,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.75%. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $68.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 96,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 288.12%. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $115.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 26,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $80.7 and $88.64, with an estimated average price of $84.95.Sold Out: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The sale prices were between $253.91 and $279.11, with an estimated average price of $270.47.Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $99.6 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $102.72.Sold Out: SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (PSK)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $41.74 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $42.46.Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93.Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02.
Here is the complete portfolio of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC. Also check out:
1. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Garrett Investment Advisors LLC keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros