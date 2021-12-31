Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF

New Purchases: IBDV, IGSB, INTU, IGIB, GOOG, ZTS, PNC, PFE, ESGD, SCHX, EAGG, SCHF, SPTL, SDY, IWF, IJR, QQQ, TSLA, VV, VCR, LLY, GLD, SCHC, IVLU, IQLT, HBAN, XOM, IQV, VFH, WIW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC owns 213 stocks with a total value of $377 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/garrett+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 78,504 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 344.23% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 209,312 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 288,430 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 126.12% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 365,820 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43% Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) - 233,809 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.26%

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.73 and $25.31, with an estimated average price of $25.05. The stock is now traded at around $24.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 30,966 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $550.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 995 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2795.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.55 and $59.76, with an estimated average price of $59.23. The stock is now traded at around $58.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,396 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $206.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 344.23%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $235.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 78,504 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 126.12%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $51.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 288,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1898.76%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $466.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 14,471 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1628.46%. The purchase prices were between $31.82 and $32.31, with an estimated average price of $32.07. The stock is now traded at around $31.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 142,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.75%. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $68.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 96,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 288.12%. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $115.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 26,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $80.7 and $88.64, with an estimated average price of $84.95.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The sale prices were between $253.91 and $279.11, with an estimated average price of $270.47.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $99.6 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $102.72.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $41.74 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $42.46.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93.

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02.