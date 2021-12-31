Windward Capital Management Co Buys AT&T Inc, PotlatchDeltic Corp, Union Pacific Corp, Sells Nordstrom Inc

Added Positions: T, PCH, UNP, NSRGY, MSFT, U, WM, STX, ADP, HD, DE, D, DOW, LYB, PM, WY, BMY, WMT, VZ, DUK, PFE, EMR, WELL, KMB, JNJ, INTC, IBM,

T, PCH, UNP, NSRGY, MSFT, U, WM, STX, ADP, HD, DE, D, DOW, LYB, PM, WY, BMY, WMT, VZ, DUK, PFE, EMR, WELL, KMB, JNJ, INTC, IBM, Sold Out: JWN,

Investment company Windward Capital Management Co Current Portfolio ) buys AT&T Inc, PotlatchDeltic Corp, Union Pacific Corp, Unity Software Inc, sells Nordstrom Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Windward Capital Management Co . As of 2021Q4, Windward Capital Management Co owns 78 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,021,719 shares, 15.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 21,499 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 134,413 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% Nike Inc (NKE) - 321,727 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 206,594 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%

Windward Capital Management Co added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 61.13%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $27.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 161,772 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Windward Capital Management Co added to a holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp by 38.24%. The purchase prices were between $51.36 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $56.16. The stock is now traded at around $57.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 72,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Windward Capital Management Co added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 20.74%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $246.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 23,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Windward Capital Management Co added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 44.93%. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $117.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,032 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Windward Capital Management Co sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $19.6 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $26.36.