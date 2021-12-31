Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
FourThought Financial, LLC Buys Northrop Grumman Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Xcel Energy Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Nike Inc

insider
Just now
Investment company FourThought Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Northrop Grumman Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Xcel Energy Inc, AbbVie Inc, DocuSign Inc, sells AT&T Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Nike Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FourThought Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q4, FourThought Financial, LLC owns 1527 stocks with a total value of $795 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of FourThought Financial, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 205,929 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.28%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 97,291 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
  3. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 187,893 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
  4. BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 18,039 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
  5. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 117,083 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
New Purchase: Simulations Plus Inc (SLP)

FourThought Financial, LLC initiated holding in Simulations Plus Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.1 and $57.45, with an estimated average price of $47.41. The stock is now traded at around $47.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)

FourThought Financial, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $58.66 and $66.05, with an estimated average price of $62.62. The stock is now traded at around $65.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Westlake Chemical Corp (WLK)

FourThought Financial, LLC initiated holding in Westlake Chemical Corp. The purchase prices were between $88.62 and $104.51, with an estimated average price of $97.58. The stock is now traded at around $107.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

FourThought Financial, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $230.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 222 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)

FourThought Financial, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1447.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 37 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

FourThought Financial, LLC initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69. The stock is now traded at around $102.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

FourThought Financial, LLC added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 173.90%. The purchase prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6. The stock is now traded at around $403.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 17,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

FourThought Financial, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 27.83%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $372.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 45,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

FourThought Financial, LLC added to a holding in Xcel Energy Inc by 31.93%. The purchase prices were between $62.44 and $68.95, with an estimated average price of $65.26. The stock is now traded at around $68.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 100,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

FourThought Financial, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 84.68%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $135.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 21,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

FourThought Financial, LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 2666.88%. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $130.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: STORE Capital Corp (STOR)

FourThought Financial, LLC added to a holding in STORE Capital Corp by 68.33%. The purchase prices were between $32.16 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $33.97. The stock is now traded at around $33.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 72,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: LHC Group Inc (LHCG)

FourThought Financial, LLC sold out a holding in LHC Group Inc. The sale prices were between $110.23 and $154.64, with an estimated average price of $136.21.

Sold Out: Encompass Health Corp (EHC)

FourThought Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Encompass Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.6 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $64.67.

Sold Out: Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT)

FourThought Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Universal Health Realty Income Trust. The sale prices were between $55.23 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $58.2.

Sold Out: Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS)

FourThought Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $33.11 and $53.48, with an estimated average price of $45.06.

Sold Out: Range Resources Corp (RRC)

FourThought Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Range Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $17.83 and $26.21, with an estimated average price of $21.48.

Sold Out: Casey's General Stores Inc (CASY)

FourThought Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Casey's General Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $181.89 and $201.93, with an estimated average price of $193.48.



