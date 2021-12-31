FourThought Financial, LLC Buys Northrop Grumman Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Xcel Energy Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Nike Inc

- New Purchases: SLP, DGRW, LAW, BACPL.PFD, WFCPL.PFD, WH, WLK, LYB, DHRPA.PFD, FLT, COIN, ZWS, COHU, RENT, RENT, PTLO, TSVT, GDRX, NRDY, CWAN, MTTR, CFVI, BLTS, RBLX, MAX, MIRM, ONL, LVLU, SG, OP, ARKQ, BLOK, GDX, GDXJ, JEPI, MINT, PRNT, REMX, SILJ, SQQQ, UDN, EVTC, CTRA, XRAY, DRI, HRB, INDB, MTH, MIND, NICE, PTC, PWR, EYPT, LULU, CCXI, USAC, CMPS, IVH, IVT, GLOB, KNSL, DAVA, CWK, MRNA, JMIA, AIR, TXG, RPRX, AZEK, LMND,
- Added Positions: NOC, LMT, XEL, V, ABBV, DOCU, STOR, O, VFC, SE, MDT, EMLP, PLD, CVX, DCT, AZN, BLK, ZEN, GH, CB, APD, AMT, AMGN, ESS, PG, CRM, PAGS, UBER, PGNY, DGRO, AXP, CSCO, CMCSA, CCI, DUK, GS, NVS, SO, WMT, ECF, JRO, BCX, PYPL, ACWX, CP, IIVI, KLAC, MAR, NXST, ARGO, PSA, RRX, SWK, ACIW, VMW, MELI, SSNC, KMF, QLYS, ZTS, WSC, ADNT, BL, DELL, S, S, ARKK, IGSB, GOVT, IWD, IWF, IWO, SPY, VONV, AMX, APOG, ASH, BHE, BKH, BTI, BMTC, CTS, CRUS, CLF, TPR, KO, COLB, VALE, CPRT, CUZ, WOLF, ENLC, DENN, DD, LCII, EOG, EIX, FHN, FLIC, FLS, GBX, GPI, THG, HR, HPQ, HBAN, IDA, JACK, MGRC, MRK, MTX, NTCT, NFLX, NOK, ORLY, PDCE, AVNT, RF, RCL, SSB, STM, SNY, SGMS, SIGI, STN, STC, SHO, TKR, TCBK, UMPQ, UNM, VTR, WDFC, WCN, YUM, MSD, POR, LDOS, GLDD, KKR, GM, PSLV, DOOR, SPLK, WDAY, ALEX, FOXF, VEEV, TWTR, MBUU, KN, KEYS, FRPT, RUN, SQ, TEAM, ATKR, HRI, TWLO, CRSP, OKTA, MFGP, RYTM, AGS, CHX, NIO, PINS, ATER, CRWD, FVRR, NVST, FOUR, BIGC, ALGM, WISH, AFRM, OLO, PATH, PAY, PAY, SOFI, SOFI, PTRA, ARKW, IWN, IWV, JNK, SMMV, USRT,
- Reduced Positions: T, LHX, NKE, AAPL, LUV, INTU, GOOG, ISTB, ARCC, HTGC, TSLX, AMAT, DSU, EPD, TY, AMZN, DIS, DHY, HYT, HQY, YETI, GOOGL, UNH, CII, GMAB, JPST, BA, BMY, SNOW, COST, HD, JCI, MHO, PPG, AYX, ACN, BRK.B, ITW, JPM, LOW, SBUX, ET, AVGO, NOW, HRTG, BSV, ADBE, CSL, INGR, EW, EA, EXAS, HON, INTC, ISRG, VIAV, MDLZ, MPWR, NDAQ, NI, REGN, TMO, WM, BF.A, RNP, PM, ENV, FB, FIVE, SFM, TNDM, BABA, MTUM, QQQ, RSP, MMM, AKAM, MO, AON, ADP, BAC, OZK, BBY, SCHW, C, CTSH, CL, CMCO, GLW, DEO, ETN, ECL, LLY, ENB, EXC, FDS, GIS, GILD, MNST, WELL, HUN, ILMN, ICE, LSCC, SPGI, MCK, MS, NVDA, NTES, PAYX, PXD, PAA, SBAC, SHW, TROW, TGT, TDY, TSCO, UGI, UPS, RTX, VRTX, GPRE, AVK, BLW, UTF, MGU, MA, MWA, PGTI, NIE, DFS, MSCI, BUD, DG, CEM, NXPI, BAH, MPC, XYL, FANG, MPLX, FPF, SAIC, ANET, BJ, BYND, SITM, ABNB, ACWV, AGG, EWT, GLD, IAT, IJK, QUAL, VDC, VGT, XLF, XLY, AOS, ABB, AES, ALE, ASML, SRPT, ABMD, RAMP, AAP, AMD, AEG, AFL, A, ADC, ALK, AIN, ARE, ALGN, DOX, AEO, ECOL, AEP, ABC, APH, ADI, ATR, ABG, AZPN, AGO, ATO, ATRI, ADSK, AVY, TFC, BP, BIDU, BK, BECN, BDX, BIIB, BMRN, BWA, BSX, AZTA, BRO, BC, CMS, CSGS, CSX, CVS, CDNS, CPT, COF, CAH, CCL, CAT, CATY, FIS, CRL, CHD, CIEN, CI, CTAS, CLX, CSGP, CMA, FIX, CBSH, CNMD, COP, CNO, STZ, COO, CR, CFR, CMI, DHI, DHR, DAR, DVA, DE, DIOD, DLB, D, DCI, DRQ, EXP, EWBC, EGP, EMN, EME, EMR, NPO, ENTG, EQIX, EL, EXPD, FCN, AGM, FRT, FNF, FISV, GRMN, GD, GE, GPN, GGG, ITGR, FUL, HIG, HAS, HIW, HFC, HUBB, MTCH, IBM, INFO, IEX, IDXX, TT, INSM, IIIN, IHG, IPG, IONS, SJM, JBL, JKHY, JW.A, KBH, KMT, KEY, KMB, KR, LZB, LAMR, LSTR, LEN, LECO, LAD, LFUS, MDC, MKSI, TELL, MANT, MANH, MKTX, MMC, MAS, MKC, MCD, MPW, MLAB, MTD, MCHP, MU, MSA, MORN, MSI, MLI, VTRS, NTAP, NBIX, NJR, NDSN, ES, NVO, NUE, OXY, ORI, ORCL, PNC, PPL, PKG, PZZA, PFE, PKX, LIN, BKNG, PSMT, PGR, PHM, ROLL, RLI, RPM, RJF, RELX, RS, RMD, RHI, ROP, ONTO, SAP, POOL, SLG, SMTC, SLAB, SSD, SIRI, SWKS, SNA, SJI, STT, STE, SHOO, SYK, SUI, SNPS, TJX, TTWO, TPX, GL, TTC, TTE, TM, TREX, TRMK, UBS, CTLP, UNP, URBN, VLO, VSAT, VOD, GWW, WAB, WBA, WTS, WFC, WST, EVRG, WAL, WMB, WSM, WEC, WEX, XLNX, ZBRA, EBAY, FTS, TDG, RDS.B, LEO, VMO, HYB, PHT, NEA, GDV, IGR, BOE, BDJ, EVR, IPGP, BR, IBKR, FOLD, JAZZ, TEL, AWK, UEC, ULTA, FTI, CYRX, HI, TFII, LOPE, SEM, IOVA, FTNT, VRSK, TRNO, GNRC, FIBK, PRI, GBDC, SPSC, TSLA, TRGP, FRC, AAT, KMI, HII, AMCX, HZNP, FBHS, SMM, SLCA, EPAM, ENPH, BGB, HTA, PANW, BGH, FUBO, CONE, TPH, ICLR, APAM, IQV, PTCT, CDW, REXR, MUSA, RNG, BURL, ALLE, ATHM, RVNC, PAYC, PAHC, MC, SFBS, DNOW, SAGE, NOMD, CFG, CZR, GER, BOOT, SYNH, JRVR, SHAK, SUM, ETSY, WING, UNVR, CABO, ENR, KHC, HLI, PFGC, TWNK, FCPT, RRR, NTLA, FHB, SMPL, NTNX, GOLF, HGV, NEX, HLNE, FND, RDFN, DBX, NVT, GSHD, BE, RPAY, ESTC, REZI, DOW, CTVA, CHWY, NET, DDOG, BRBR, GRUB, CARR, ACCD, NCNO, RKT, DKNG, ASAN, VNT, LUNG, WOOF, BTRS, HIMS, MUDS, MUDS, GTX, OGN, FLYW, FIGS, CHPT, CHPT, BRDG, PYCR, KD, ARKG, BND, EAGG, EMB, EWC, EWQ, EWY, GSLC, HEWG, IAU, IEFA, IEMG, IJR, IUSG, IVLU, IVW, IWB, IWM, IYY, MBB, PSCM, SLV, USHY, USMV, VBR, VCIT, VEA, VLUE, VNQ, VO, VOE, VTV, VWO, XLK,
- Sold Out: LHCG, EHC, EBS, CURV, UHT, RRC, TRIL, IVE, LQD, COR, RYT, KSU, IDN, HRC, CHGG, XBI, CFBK, CASY, EFA, GTES, LDI, PLTR, ZOM, U, LSPD, DCPH, FSLY, ROKU, GNLN, AIHS, MDB, RHS, XPH, VTWV, VTWG, VTIP, VGIT, UNG, SRLN, SCHP, AI, NORW, EWJ, EMIF, PGEN, CWB, LICY, OPEN, LH, PENN, OSK, NWL, NKTR, VXRT, MBT, LPSN, LGF.B, PIPR, IBN, IT, DECK, ABEV, CNQ, EPAY, BBBY, BLL, ST, Z, ENBL, SMLR, CARA, MNDT, AGCO, HASI, EXPI, NVCR, TREE, EBSB, VTA, ZIOP, EDU, QRTEA, INM,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 205,929 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.28%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 97,291 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 187,893 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
- BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 18,039 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 117,083 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
FourThought Financial, LLC initiated holding in Simulations Plus Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.1 and $57.45, with an estimated average price of $47.41. The stock is now traded at around $47.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)
FourThought Financial, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $58.66 and $66.05, with an estimated average price of $62.62. The stock is now traded at around $65.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Westlake Chemical Corp (WLK)
FourThought Financial, LLC initiated holding in Westlake Chemical Corp. The purchase prices were between $88.62 and $104.51, with an estimated average price of $97.58. The stock is now traded at around $107.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 445 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
FourThought Financial, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $230.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 222 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
FourThought Financial, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1447.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 37 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
FourThought Financial, LLC initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69. The stock is now traded at around $102.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
FourThought Financial, LLC added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 173.90%. The purchase prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6. The stock is now traded at around $403.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 17,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
FourThought Financial, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 27.83%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $372.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 45,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)
FourThought Financial, LLC added to a holding in Xcel Energy Inc by 31.93%. The purchase prices were between $62.44 and $68.95, with an estimated average price of $65.26. The stock is now traded at around $68.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 100,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
FourThought Financial, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 84.68%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $135.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 21,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
FourThought Financial, LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 2666.88%. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $130.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: STORE Capital Corp (STOR)
FourThought Financial, LLC added to a holding in STORE Capital Corp by 68.33%. The purchase prices were between $32.16 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $33.97. The stock is now traded at around $33.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 72,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: LHC Group Inc (LHCG)
FourThought Financial, LLC sold out a holding in LHC Group Inc. The sale prices were between $110.23 and $154.64, with an estimated average price of $136.21.Sold Out: Encompass Health Corp (EHC)
FourThought Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Encompass Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.6 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $64.67.Sold Out: Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT)
FourThought Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Universal Health Realty Income Trust. The sale prices were between $55.23 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $58.2.Sold Out: Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS)
FourThought Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $33.11 and $53.48, with an estimated average price of $45.06.Sold Out: Range Resources Corp (RRC)
FourThought Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Range Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $17.83 and $26.21, with an estimated average price of $21.48.Sold Out: Casey's General Stores Inc (CASY)
FourThought Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Casey's General Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $181.89 and $201.93, with an estimated average price of $193.48.
