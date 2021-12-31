FourThought Financial, LLC Buys Northrop Grumman Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Xcel Energy Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Nike Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Northrop Grumman Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Xcel Energy Inc, AbbVie Inc, DocuSign Inc, sells AT&T Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Nike Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FourThought Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q4, FourThought Financial, LLC owns 1527 stocks with a total value of $795 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 205,929 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.28% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 97,291 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 187,893 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2% BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 18,039 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 117,083 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%

FourThought Financial, LLC initiated holding in Simulations Plus Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.1 and $57.45, with an estimated average price of $47.41. The stock is now traded at around $47.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FourThought Financial, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $58.66 and $66.05, with an estimated average price of $62.62. The stock is now traded at around $65.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FourThought Financial, LLC initiated holding in Westlake Chemical Corp. The purchase prices were between $88.62 and $104.51, with an estimated average price of $97.58. The stock is now traded at around $107.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FourThought Financial, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $230.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 222 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FourThought Financial, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1447.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 37 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FourThought Financial, LLC initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69. The stock is now traded at around $102.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FourThought Financial, LLC added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 173.90%. The purchase prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6. The stock is now traded at around $403.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 17,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FourThought Financial, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 27.83%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $372.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 45,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FourThought Financial, LLC added to a holding in Xcel Energy Inc by 31.93%. The purchase prices were between $62.44 and $68.95, with an estimated average price of $65.26. The stock is now traded at around $68.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 100,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FourThought Financial, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 84.68%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $135.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 21,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FourThought Financial, LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 2666.88%. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $130.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FourThought Financial, LLC added to a holding in STORE Capital Corp by 68.33%. The purchase prices were between $32.16 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $33.97. The stock is now traded at around $33.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 72,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FourThought Financial, LLC sold out a holding in LHC Group Inc. The sale prices were between $110.23 and $154.64, with an estimated average price of $136.21.

FourThought Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Encompass Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.6 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $64.67.

FourThought Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Universal Health Realty Income Trust. The sale prices were between $55.23 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $58.2.

FourThought Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $33.11 and $53.48, with an estimated average price of $45.06.

FourThought Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Range Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $17.83 and $26.21, with an estimated average price of $21.48.

FourThought Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Casey's General Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $181.89 and $201.93, with an estimated average price of $193.48.