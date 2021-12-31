Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Coterra Energy Inc, Core Laboratories NV, Sells Covanta Holding Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Contango Oil & Gas Co

New Purchases: CTRA, OIH, VGIT, PFE, ARGO, UNP, AVGO, SLV,

Modesto, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Coterra Energy Inc, Core Laboratories NV, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, sells Covanta Holding Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Contango Oil & Gas Co, NOW Inc, American National Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. owns 173 stocks with a total value of $389 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 199,120 shares, 15.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96% White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) - 22,634 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34% Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 551,469 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06% Alleghany Corp (Y) - 31,185 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86% WR Berkley Corp (WRB) - 246,387 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 116,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $173.2 and $225.12, with an estimated average price of $199.81. The stock is now traded at around $228.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.02 and $67.06, with an estimated average price of $66.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $54.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,177 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $53.04 and $60.86, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $60.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $246.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 799 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 121.88%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 98,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Core Laboratories NV by 93.57%. The purchase prices were between $22.01 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $25.98. The stock is now traded at around $27.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 66,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.19%. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $28.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 109,237 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 45.16%. The purchase prices were between $28.1 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.31. The stock is now traded at around $29.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 62,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 76.97%. The purchase prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $60.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Black Stone Minerals LP by 23.58%. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $12.63, with an estimated average price of $11.52. The stock is now traded at around $11.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 125,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Contango Oil & Gas Co. The sale prices were between $3.11 and $4.71, with an estimated average price of $4.05.

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in NOW Inc. The sale prices were between $7.22 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $8.7.

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in CSW Industrials Inc. The sale prices were between $112.46 and $144.01, with an estimated average price of $130.18.

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.