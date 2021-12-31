Culbertson A N & Co Inc Buys The Travelers Inc, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Johnson Controls International PLC, International Business Machines Corp, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF

- New Purchases: TRV, VZ, CMCSA,
- Added Positions: DLN, WFC, KO, VTV, USB, BSV, CVX, DIS, ZBH, FDX, D, MTB, PFF, VCSH, VXUS, XOM, CAT, OEF, SJM, HD, V, WMT, DWM, SLB, IWN,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, AAPL, VGT, IBM, T, VUG, ORCL, PEP, VO, COF, ABT, VIG, CSCO, CVS, GOOG, INTC, BND, IWR, MCD, GLW, BAM, VB, JPM, ADP, CMI, MMM, TXN, EES, EZM, PG, TFC, UPS, UNH, VYM, ABBV, ADBE, K, AGG, ITOT, MCK, EOG, GOOGL, AMZN, VBR, AXP, VOE, CLX, COST, IJR, BX, STT, SPY, MA, VCIT, LOW,
- Sold Out: JCI, DELL, VPU, BIIB,
For the details of CULBERTSON A N & CO INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/culbertson+a+n+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CULBERTSON A N & CO INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 223,817 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 100,416 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 104,737 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 108,592 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 171,961 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%
Culbertson A N & Co Inc initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.48 and $162.37, with an estimated average price of $156.33. The stock is now traded at around $163.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 22,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Culbertson A N & Co Inc initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,488 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Culbertson A N & Co Inc initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $51.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)
Culbertson A N & Co Inc added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $66.15, with an estimated average price of $63.06. The stock is now traded at around $66.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 28,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Culbertson A N & Co Inc added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 21.25%. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $58.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 60,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Culbertson A N & Co Inc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 136.49%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $61.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)
Culbertson A N & Co Inc sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $68.16 and $81.31, with an estimated average price of $75.83.Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
Culbertson A N & Co Inc sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.Sold Out: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)
Culbertson A N & Co Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The sale prices were between $138.72 and $156.4, with an estimated average price of $146.79.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Culbertson A N & Co Inc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.
Here is the complete portfolio of CULBERTSON A N & CO INC. Also check out:
1. CULBERTSON A N & CO INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CULBERTSON A N & CO INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CULBERTSON A N & CO INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CULBERTSON A N & CO INC keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros