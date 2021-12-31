Culbertson A N & Co Inc Buys The Travelers Inc, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Johnson Controls International PLC, International Business Machines Corp, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF

New Purchases: TRV, VZ, CMCSA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Travelers Inc, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, Verizon Communications Inc, Wells Fargo, Comcast Corp, sells Johnson Controls International PLC, International Business Machines Corp, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Dell Technologies Inc, Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Culbertson A N & Co Inc. As of 2021Q4, Culbertson A N & Co Inc owns 111 stocks with a total value of $531 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 223,817 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 100,416 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 104,737 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 108,592 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 171,961 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%

Culbertson A N & Co Inc initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.48 and $162.37, with an estimated average price of $156.33. The stock is now traded at around $163.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 22,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Culbertson A N & Co Inc initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,488 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Culbertson A N & Co Inc initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $51.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Culbertson A N & Co Inc added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $66.15, with an estimated average price of $63.06. The stock is now traded at around $66.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 28,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Culbertson A N & Co Inc added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 21.25%. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $58.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 60,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Culbertson A N & Co Inc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 136.49%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $61.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Culbertson A N & Co Inc sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $68.16 and $81.31, with an estimated average price of $75.83.

Culbertson A N & Co Inc sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.

Culbertson A N & Co Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The sale prices were between $138.72 and $156.4, with an estimated average price of $146.79.

Culbertson A N & Co Inc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.