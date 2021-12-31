First Financial Corp Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Canadian Pacific Railway, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Southern Co, Pfizer Inc,

New Purchases: CP, YYY, RYLD, BJAN, CCL, FCX, BMAR, LQD, KHC, KD, JPC,

Investment company First Financial Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Canadian Pacific Railway, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, sells Southern Co, Pfizer Inc, , General Electric Co, Energy Transfer LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Financial Corp . As of 2021Q4, First Financial Corp owns 351 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

First Financial Corp (THFF) - 741,648 shares, 20.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 32,703 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 17,570 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.74% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 33,579 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,703 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53%

First Financial Corp initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $77.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Financial Corp initiated holding in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.44 and $25.13, with an estimated average price of $24.49. The stock is now traded at around $24.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Financial Corp initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January. The purchase prices were between $36.04 and $37.33, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $36.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Financial Corp initiated holding in Amplify High Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $16.89, with an estimated average price of $16.6. The stock is now traded at around $16.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Financial Corp initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $34.03. The stock is now traded at around $34.560500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Financial Corp initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $18.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 119 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Financial Corp added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 227.81%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $51.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Financial Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 82.12%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $244.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Financial Corp added to a holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 568.55%. The purchase prices were between $144.87 and $165.91, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $156.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 829 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Financial Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 87.05%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $219.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 838 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Financial Corp added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr by 358.35%. The purchase prices were between $35.66 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $37.55. The stock is now traded at around $37.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,893 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 307.62%. The purchase prices were between $101.98 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $108.78. The stock is now traded at around $109.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 428 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Financial Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

First Financial Corp sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06.

First Financial Corp sold out a holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $54.66 and $61.47, with an estimated average price of $57.35.

First Financial Corp sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

First Financial Corp sold out a holding in Resideo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $23.51 and $27.83, with an estimated average price of $25.96.