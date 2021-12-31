First Financial Corp Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Canadian Pacific Railway, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Southern Co, Pfizer Inc,

- New Purchases: CP, YYY, RYLD, BJAN, CCL, FCX, BMAR, LQD, KHC, KD, JPC,
- Added Positions: THFF, VOO, VEA, VO, QQQM, VB, UNP, FPF, BA, JPM, XSOE, SCHD, PYPL, BHP, MDLZ, LMT, IYR, CMCSA, EFG, V, VBK, VNQ, DNP, VPU, BSV, SYY, EMR, HON, IVV, TGT, DE, DIS, BND, DRI, EMN, NUE, MSI, CAH, VOD, WAB, BX,
- Reduced Positions: VGT, SO, PFE, MSFT, PANW, NVDA, TMO, GE, AAPL, T, VZ, VFH, ACN, PG, DIA, HD, NKE, LLY, KMB, SCHW, BIV, VCR, SBUX, IWP, KO, MCD, ABT, CRM, RTX, VDE, PEP, WMT, DUK, LIN, AEE, CVX, ED, XOM, FXO, EFA, LW, NEE, IBM, IJH, OGN, TRV, UNH, CTVA, LOW, ADP, AEP, MPC, VTRS,
- Sold Out: KSU, ET, LNT, BABA, REZI,
For the details of FIRST FINANCIAL CORP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+financial+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FIRST FINANCIAL CORP
- First Financial Corp (THFF) - 741,648 shares, 20.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 32,703 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 17,570 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.74%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 33,579 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,703 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53%
First Financial Corp initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $77.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (RYLD)
First Financial Corp initiated holding in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.44 and $25.13, with an estimated average price of $24.49. The stock is now traded at around $24.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January (BJAN)
First Financial Corp initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January. The purchase prices were between $36.04 and $37.33, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $36.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Amplify High Income ETF (YYY)
First Financial Corp initiated holding in Amplify High Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $16.89, with an estimated average price of $16.6. The stock is now traded at around $16.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 650 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March (BMAR)
First Financial Corp initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $34.03. The stock is now traded at around $34.560500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
First Financial Corp initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $18.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 119 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
First Financial Corp added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 227.81%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $51.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
First Financial Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 82.12%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $244.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM)
First Financial Corp added to a holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 568.55%. The purchase prices were between $144.87 and $165.91, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $156.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 829 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
First Financial Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 87.05%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $219.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 838 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
First Financial Corp added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr by 358.35%. The purchase prices were between $35.66 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $37.55. The stock is now traded at around $37.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,893 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)
First Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 307.62%. The purchase prices were between $101.98 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $108.78. The stock is now traded at around $109.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 428 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
First Financial Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
First Financial Corp sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06.Sold Out: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)
First Financial Corp sold out a holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $54.66 and $61.47, with an estimated average price of $57.35.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
First Financial Corp sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI)
First Financial Corp sold out a holding in Resideo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $23.51 and $27.83, with an estimated average price of $25.96.
Here is the complete portfolio of FIRST FINANCIAL CORP . Also check out:
1. FIRST FINANCIAL CORP 's Undervalued Stocks
2. FIRST FINANCIAL CORP 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FIRST FINANCIAL CORP 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FIRST FINANCIAL CORP keeps buying