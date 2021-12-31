Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, VMware Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells CoreSite Realty Corp, AT&T Inc, Ameren Corp

Lincoln, NE, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, VMware Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, sells CoreSite Realty Corp, AT&T Inc, Ameren Corp, Lennox International Inc, Alliant Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. As of 2021Q4, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc owns 990 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FARMERS & MERCHANTS INVESTMENTS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/farmers+%26+merchants+investments+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Nelnet Inc (NNI) - 1,563,867 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 279,808 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.13% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,467,813 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.90% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 510,803 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 260,947 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $96.14, with an estimated average price of $88.63. The stock is now traded at around $83.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 55 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in Markel Corp. The purchase prices were between $1188 and $1330.53, with an estimated average price of $1262.22. The stock is now traded at around $1276.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64. The stock is now traded at around $365.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 22 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $52.9. The stock is now traded at around $52.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 151 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.8 and $18.72, with an estimated average price of $16.91. The stock is now traded at around $14.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in Life Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.66 and $153.18, with an estimated average price of $134.07. The stock is now traded at around $138.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 58 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 43.28%. The purchase prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $485379.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 96 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in VMware Inc by 1514900.00%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $125.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 45,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 39.05%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $71.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 186,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.06%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 200,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.54%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 199,196 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 375.74%. The purchase prices were between $233.99 and $265.44, with an estimated average price of $251.96. The stock is now traded at around $230.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,453 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in Brandywine Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $12.75 and $14.66, with an estimated average price of $13.74.