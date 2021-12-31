Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, VMware Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells CoreSite Realty Corp, AT&T Inc, Ameren Corp

- New Purchases: DWAC, FNDF, FNDE, FNDC, FNDA, FIW, EBND, IGSB, AMLP, FNDX, CPNG, RADI, SQFT, BEPC, SWAV, CDAY, SLI, SLI, SNAP, PHO, VMBS, SCHR, SCHP, SCHH, SCHE, SCHC, QYLD, QLD, ICHR, PFF, LIT, KBE, JEPI, IUSV, IUSB, ICVT, HAUZ, HP, RLI, NFG, MUR, MKL, MGM, LBTYA, KR, HSIC, SBNY, HOG, FFIN, PACW, CFR, CBSH, CCOI, BRO, BTN, CROX, EVBG, UNIT, SEDG, AXTA, SYNH, POST, CLR, DEI, AZN, BF.A, WWD, WCN, MTN, UGI, THS, SRCL, LSI,
- Added Positions: VEA, BRK.A, IVV, VMW, XOM, SLQD, VCSH, BSV, VOT, BND, IWP, VWO, BMY, AMZN, AMGN, ZTS, IJR, MMM, DOW, PEP, GOOG, IWR, VNQ, VTIP, MSFT, EEM, IJH, AAPL, EFA, HYG, IWM, IWO, PDBC, QUAL, JPM, MET, TMO, DIS, IWS, AXP, ADP, BLK, CE, CSCO, ETN, LLY, HD, LRCX, NKE, QCOM, UNP, UNH, DAL, AVGO, FB, NRC, BNDX, IWN, VO, AMT, AMP, CVS, CME, C, CTSH, CMCSA, COP, COST, DEO, DLR, D, EA, EXR, NEE, GOOGL, HAS, IPG, MDLZ, MRK, PNC, O, TGT, TD, UPS, BX, TEL, TSLA, ICLR, AGG, CMBS, CWB, IAU, IEMG, ITOT, IWF, MBB, CB, ASML, ACN, ATVI, ADBE, AMD, AKAM, ALK, ALB, ALGN, AIG, ABCB, AME, APA, AMAT, ADM, BIDU, BIIB, CMS, CTRA, CP, CCL, LNG, TPR, CCEP, CAG, STZ, CR, DVN, DISCA, DCI, DRE, EOG, EMN, EQIX, FDS, FITB, FLEX, F, FCX, GRMN, GD, GE, GILD, HAIN, HAL, THG, MNST, HUM, MTCH, IBM, INFO, ING, TT, ICE, IFF, ISRG, JBHT, SJM, KEY, KB, LH, LYV, LMT, MTB, MRO, MAR, MLM, MCHP, MU, TAP, MS, MSI, NVDA, NFLX, OKE, IX, OSK, PH, PNW, PXD, BKNG, PFG, PRU, DGX, RPM, RCL, CRM, SNY, SRE, SHW, SNA, SONY, SO, LUV, SWX, EQNR, STE, TJX, TXT, TSCO, TYL, TSN, UBS, URI, VFC, VMC, ANTM, WMB, XEL, TDG, MA, HOMB, LDOS, SPR, DFS, AWK, ULTA, PM, CFX, PRI, GM, NLSN, KMI, HCA, MPC, APTV, GWRE, NOW, SRC, BURL, KEYS, QSR, SQ, TWLO, LW, BKR, GTES, PINS, UBER, CTVA, CMBM, PTON, GXO, IGIB, EMB, GSLC, IDEV, IEFA, IJJ, IJK, IVE, LQD, RWX, SCHA, SCHX, SJNK, TIP, USIG, VCIT, VTI, VTV, VUG, XLE,
- Reduced Positions: T, AEE, DHR, LII, WEC, ABT, APD, LNT, BA, FIS, DOV, FISV, LOW, MCD, MDT, SLB, TROW, UL, WMT, WBA, AFL, BDX, BKH, CAT, KO, DD, EMR, GIS, GPC, ITW, INTC, KMB, LVS, MFC, NVS, ROK, ROST, TTE, VZ, GWW, WFC, ABBV, PLD, ADC, ARE, ATI, DOX, ADI, ANSS, AON, AZO, ADSK, AVY, TFC, BXP, BSX, BTI, BF.B, CBRE, CDNS, CPT, KMX, CAH, LUMN, CERN, CRL, VALE, CMI, DHI, DE, EW, EFX, ELS, EXAS, EXPE, FAST, FRT, GSK, HDB, WELL, HR, HSY, HST, IDXX, IP, KLAC, K, KIM, KNX, MGA, MTD, MAA, MPWR, MCO, VTRS, NVR, NOC, NUE, ORLY, OXY, OMCL, PAYX, PRFT, PFE, PHG, PII, PEG, RIO, ROL, SAP, SBAC, SPG, SNN, STLD, SUI, SU, SNPS, TRP, WEN, UCTT, VTR, WAT, EVRG, WY, EBAY, CMG, SMFG, WU, TAK, FTNT, VRSK, CDXS, LPLA, FLT, STAG, XYL, VAC, EPAM, ENPH, NCLH, AMH, ESI, QURE, PAYC, ANET, STOR, SUM, ETSY, BPMC, BKI, AXSM, FCPT, INVH, SNDR, BHF, VICI, REZI, MRNA, CARR, OTIS, OGN, SLVM, EDIV, IDV, KRE, MGV, MUB, RWR, SCHF, SPY, VB, VYM, XBI, XLF, XLK, XLU,
- Sold Out: COR, CONE, TTD, NVCR, Z, TDOC, HUBS, COMM, VEEV, RNG, XLRN, BFAM, OKTA, SPLK, MMX, YNDX, SBRA, BWXT, CHTR, AGNC, MELI, MASI, CHWY, SHM, SCZ, NEAR, FXI, ESGE, BWX, DKNG, DDOG, NET, IAA, AWI, CRWD, ZM, LYFT, WH, DOCU, LX, BAND, ROKU, CVNA, ERIE, KRC, KSU, ILMN, HRC, HEI, ALT, GGG, FMS, FICO, EXEL, LSTR, CCK, COO, CGNX, CNC, BRKR, BDN, BBY, AZPN, ACGL, ALNY, SGEN, TNL, TYG, NMI, NEO, HEI.A, WEX, UNM, TTC, TECH, STRA, AGCO, SMG, BFS, RPT, PEGA, NDSN, MOH, MANH, LECO, LEG,
- Nelnet Inc (NNI) - 1,563,867 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 279,808 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.13%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,467,813 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.90%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 510,803 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 260,947 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%
Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $96.14, with an estimated average price of $88.63. The stock is now traded at around $83.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 55 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Markel Corp (MKL)
Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in Markel Corp. The purchase prices were between $1188 and $1330.53, with an estimated average price of $1262.22. The stock is now traded at around $1276.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Signature Bank (SBNY)
Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64. The stock is now traded at around $365.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 22 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $52.9. The stock is now traded at around $52.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 151 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (RADI)
Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.8 and $18.72, with an estimated average price of $16.91. The stock is now traded at around $14.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 535 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Life Storage Inc (LSI)
Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in Life Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.66 and $153.18, with an estimated average price of $134.07. The stock is now traded at around $138.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 58 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 43.28%. The purchase prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $485379.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 96 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VMware Inc (VMW)
Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in VMware Inc by 1514900.00%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $125.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 45,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 39.05%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $71.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 186,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.06%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 200,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.54%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 199,196 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)
Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 375.74%. The purchase prices were between $233.99 and $265.44, with an estimated average price of $251.96. The stock is now traded at around $230.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,453 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)
Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48.Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.Sold Out: Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)
Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in Brandywine Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $12.75 and $14.66, with an estimated average price of $13.74.
