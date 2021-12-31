Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Addenda Capital Inc. Buys Bank of Montreal, Canadian Pacific Railway, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Sells Barrick Gold Corp, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Discovery Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Montreal, A8, based Investment company Addenda Capital Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of Montreal, Canadian Pacific Railway, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, VMware Inc, Global Payments Inc, sells Barrick Gold Corp, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Discovery Inc, Oracle Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Addenda Capital Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Addenda Capital Inc. owns 96 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Addenda Capital Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/addenda+capital+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Addenda Capital Inc.
  1. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 2,006,879 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
  2. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 2,093,220 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
  3. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 1,636,730 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
  4. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 919,677 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.75%
  5. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 59,426 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
New Purchase: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)

Addenda Capital Inc. initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $80.04 and $96.83, with an estimated average price of $86.59. The stock is now traded at around $97.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 103,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)

Addenda Capital Inc. initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $125.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 58,488 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)

Addenda Capital Inc. initiated holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The purchase prices were between $43.38 and $49.21, with an estimated average price of $45.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Addenda Capital Inc. added to a holding in Bank of Montreal by 1723.52%. The purchase prices were between $101.1 and $112.3, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $118.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 455,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Addenda Capital Inc. added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 31.22%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $77.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 774,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Addenda Capital Inc. added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 88.22%. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $150.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 57,579 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Addenda Capital Inc. added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 43.68%. The purchase prices were between $21.68 and $27.27, with an estimated average price of $24.08. The stock is now traded at around $30.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 356,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: TFI International Inc (TFII)

Addenda Capital Inc. added to a holding in TFI International Inc by 92.30%. The purchase prices were between $100 and $120.18, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $96.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Addenda Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88.

Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Addenda Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Addenda Capital Inc. sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Addenda Capital Inc.. Also check out:

1. Addenda Capital Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Addenda Capital Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Addenda Capital Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Addenda Capital Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus