Addenda Capital Inc. Buys Bank of Montreal, Canadian Pacific Railway, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Sells Barrick Gold Corp, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Discovery Inc

New Purchases: WFG, VMW, TAP,

WFG, VMW, TAP, Added Positions: BMO, CP, NTR, GPN, SU, DISCK, RCI, IWM, TFII, AVGO, PNC, UNP, CAE, TJX, SCHW, SYK, STT, CHD, DHR, LOW, MDLZ, JNJ, JPM, INTU, COST, CIGI, ADBE, LIN, DOOO, LSPD, TGT, CMCSA, MCO, HRL, FFIV,

BMO, CP, NTR, GPN, SU, DISCK, RCI, IWM, TFII, AVGO, PNC, UNP, CAE, TJX, SCHW, SYK, STT, CHD, DHR, LOW, MDLZ, JNJ, JPM, INTU, COST, CIGI, ADBE, LIN, DOOO, LSPD, TGT, CMCSA, MCO, HRL, FFIV, Reduced Positions: GOLD, RY, CM, CNI, MSFT, AAPL, TMO, MFC, FTS, MIDD, ELAN, WAB, UNH, UPS, STE, IFF, HSIC, FISV, COO, CTSH, BDX, BLL, SLF, TU, CIXX,

GOLD, RY, CM, CNI, MSFT, AAPL, TMO, MFC, FTS, MIDD, ELAN, WAB, UNH, UPS, STE, IFF, HSIC, FISV, COO, CTSH, BDX, BLL, SLF, TU, CIXX, Sold Out: DISCA, ORCL, SPY,

Montreal, A8, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bank of Montreal, Canadian Pacific Railway, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, VMware Inc, Global Payments Inc, sells Barrick Gold Corp, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Discovery Inc, Oracle Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Addenda Capital Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Addenda Capital Inc. owns 96 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Addenda Capital Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/addenda+capital+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 2,006,879 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 2,093,220 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 1,636,730 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 919,677 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.75% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 59,426 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%

Addenda Capital Inc. initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $80.04 and $96.83, with an estimated average price of $86.59. The stock is now traded at around $97.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 103,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Addenda Capital Inc. initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $125.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 58,488 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Addenda Capital Inc. initiated holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The purchase prices were between $43.38 and $49.21, with an estimated average price of $45.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Addenda Capital Inc. added to a holding in Bank of Montreal by 1723.52%. The purchase prices were between $101.1 and $112.3, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $118.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 455,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Addenda Capital Inc. added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 31.22%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $77.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 774,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Addenda Capital Inc. added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 88.22%. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $150.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 57,579 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Addenda Capital Inc. added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 43.68%. The purchase prices were between $21.68 and $27.27, with an estimated average price of $24.08. The stock is now traded at around $30.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 356,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Addenda Capital Inc. added to a holding in TFI International Inc by 92.30%. The purchase prices were between $100 and $120.18, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $96.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Addenda Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88.

Addenda Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89.

Addenda Capital Inc. sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13.