Scout Investments, Inc. Buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc, Baker Hughes Co, Sells Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Devon Energy Corp

- New Purchases: CBOE, HRL, BKI, KEYS, CHX, NUE, MSI, RRX, APP, UMH, TTEC, UCTT, ALB, CNI,
- Added Positions: FCX, BKR, ETN, DAR, AMN, IT, BRO, CMS, ABMD, HAIN, BURL, DOCU, MKTX, AGCO, SPLK, EGP, GRMN, OMCL, ETSY, MPC, HII, KNX, EMN, HR, EXPI, MOS, RCL, URI, HUN, BMRN, SPOT, TKR, BC, PH, MTCH, WLK, VMC, CNQ, SIVB, ACGL, LW, MLM, YETI, CSGP, EXEL, MAA, VRTX, AA, IIIV, MGNI, HQY, SLQT, TCMD, LPRO, PSTG, UPLD, THRN, LNSTY, CCHGY, FSNUY, CLPBY, PPRUY, PSMMY, AHEXY, AACAY, VWAGY, UL, PG, EXPD, BBVA, BASFY,
- Reduced Positions: HZNP, PXD, DVN, EOG, ENPH, LNC, ABC, MOH, ALLY, DFS, EVR, HL, DXC, CMG, SEDG, SWKS, EQT, PWR, TXRH, MPWR, LEA, DRI, HES, ALGN, CFG, TWLO, APTV, CRWD, DXCM, TDC, GTLS, HSIC, ON, SNV, TSCO, TTD, DG, HST, SBNY, OLED, MIME, GWW, VEEV, CARR, HXL, RHI, PODD, LHX, CASY, CNP, EEFT, KLAC, BBY, CPRT, BWXT, ANET, IAA, THO, WEC, ULTA, BAH, DHI, EVRG, WTM, PNR, VOYA, MEDP, CNS, EXP, LYV, TER, ZBRA, RDS.B, PAYC, VCEL, AFL, ADC, UHAL, AEO, CF, BAP, DSGX, DEO, RE, IDXX, LKQ, NSRGY, NBIX, NVO, NUVA, ORLY, PII, TFX, TXT, OC, KL, XYL, ZNGA, AMBA, TWTR, LITE, FND, ALIZY, ASML, NSP, AEIS, HTH, AIN, AIT, BHP, BCPC, CIB, AX, CBRL, CAKE, CLB, DY, EW, ENB, PLUS, FWRD, GIII, ITGR, HALO, MNST, HCSG, ICUI, IIVI, INSM, LHCG, MTD, MNRO, NVS, PATK, PLXS, POWI, MODV, RYAAY, SAP, SMG, SMTC, SONY, SRI, GIC, GIC, USPH, MTN, VRNT, WPP, WMMVY, KTOS, EBAY, NEO, LMAT, LULU, MASI, HENOY, MTNOY, TREE, KDDIY, TOELY, FN, GDOT, ENV, NXPI, DNBBY, PCRX, PRLB, SUPN, QLYS, LIND, LGIH, EGRX, IBP, CTRE, CHRS, BOX, PRPL, PFGC, PI, TPIC, VREX, AHCO, OSW, IAC, VTSCY,
- Sold Out: LUV, ZS, HIG, COLD, KR, ROKU, AI, ALK, WDAY, UPST, EXPE, VMEO, CHWY, NPTN, MSCI, CDNS, PINS, OLLI, DISCA, CDNA, JBLU, NVCR, CCSI, CSL, CP, UNICY,
- Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) - 3,177,993 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
- Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 2,082,501 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.14%
- Baker Hughes Co (BKR) - 5,852,203 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.49%
- The Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) - 2,257,588 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.26%
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 2,185,760 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1076.20%
Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.84 and $135.07, with an estimated average price of $129.11. The stock is now traded at around $118.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 492,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)
Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.24 and $49.19, with an estimated average price of $43.93. The stock is now traded at around $49.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,144,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Black Knight Inc (BKI)
Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Black Knight Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.76 and $83.14, with an estimated average price of $74.74. The stock is now traded at around $74.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 522,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)
Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.15 and $207.93, with an estimated average price of $187.81. The stock is now traded at around $187.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 139,566 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ChampionX Corp (CHX)
Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in ChampionX Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.82 and $27.28, with an estimated average price of $23.45. The stock is now traded at around $24.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,289,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $110.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 194,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 1076.20%. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $44.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 2,185,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)
Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Baker Hughes Co by 71.49%. The purchase prices were between $22.55 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $27.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 5,852,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 481.23%. The purchase prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07. The stock is now traded at around $170.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 401,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)
Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 49.14%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $72.53. The stock is now traded at around $65.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 2,082,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN)
Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc by 241.65%. The purchase prices were between $94.48 and $124.24, with an estimated average price of $111.19. The stock is now traded at around $108.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 542,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Gartner Inc (IT)
Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Gartner Inc by 82.54%. The purchase prices were between $301.06 and $339.69, with an estimated average price of $321.91. The stock is now traded at around $286.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 272,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.Sold Out: Zscaler Inc (ZS)
Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Zscaler Inc. The sale prices were between $251.86 and $368.78, with an estimated average price of $316.24.Sold Out: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)
Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $28.13 and $33.31, with an estimated average price of $30.98.Sold Out: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)
Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $64.97 and $74.1, with an estimated average price of $70.52.Sold Out: The Kroger Co (KR)
Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $38.59 and $46.22, with an estimated average price of $42.11.Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.
