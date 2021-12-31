Scout Investments, Inc. Buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc, Baker Hughes Co, Sells Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Devon Energy Corp

New Purchases: CBOE, HRL, BKI, KEYS, CHX, NUE, MSI, RRX, APP, UMH, TTEC, UCTT, ALB, CNI,

Kansas City, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc, Baker Hughes Co, Eaton Corp PLC, Hormel Foods Corp, sells Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Devon Energy Corp, EOG Resources Inc, Southwest Airlines Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scout Investments, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Scout Investments, Inc. owns 303 stocks with a total value of $6.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) - 3,177,993 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79% Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 2,082,501 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.14% Baker Hughes Co (BKR) - 5,852,203 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.49% The Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) - 2,257,588 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.26% Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 2,185,760 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1076.20%

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.84 and $135.07, with an estimated average price of $129.11. The stock is now traded at around $118.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 492,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.24 and $49.19, with an estimated average price of $43.93. The stock is now traded at around $49.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,144,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Black Knight Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.76 and $83.14, with an estimated average price of $74.74. The stock is now traded at around $74.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 522,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.15 and $207.93, with an estimated average price of $187.81. The stock is now traded at around $187.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 139,566 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in ChampionX Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.82 and $27.28, with an estimated average price of $23.45. The stock is now traded at around $24.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,289,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $110.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 194,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 1076.20%. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $44.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 2,185,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Baker Hughes Co by 71.49%. The purchase prices were between $22.55 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $27.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 5,852,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 481.23%. The purchase prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07. The stock is now traded at around $170.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 401,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 49.14%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $72.53. The stock is now traded at around $65.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 2,082,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc by 241.65%. The purchase prices were between $94.48 and $124.24, with an estimated average price of $111.19. The stock is now traded at around $108.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 542,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Gartner Inc by 82.54%. The purchase prices were between $301.06 and $339.69, with an estimated average price of $321.91. The stock is now traded at around $286.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 272,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Zscaler Inc. The sale prices were between $251.86 and $368.78, with an estimated average price of $316.24.

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $28.13 and $33.31, with an estimated average price of $30.98.

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $64.97 and $74.1, with an estimated average price of $70.52.

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $38.59 and $46.22, with an estimated average price of $42.11.

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.