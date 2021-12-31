Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Scout Investments, Inc. Buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc, Baker Hughes Co, Sells Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Devon Energy Corp

insider
Kansas City, MO, based Investment company Scout Investments, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc, Baker Hughes Co, Eaton Corp PLC, Hormel Foods Corp, sells Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Devon Energy Corp, EOG Resources Inc, Southwest Airlines Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scout Investments, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Scout Investments, Inc. owns 303 stocks with a total value of $6.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of SCOUT INVESTMENTS, INC.
  1. Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) - 3,177,993 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
  2. Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 2,082,501 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.14%
  3. Baker Hughes Co (BKR) - 5,852,203 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.49%
  4. The Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) - 2,257,588 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.26%
  5. Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 2,185,760 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1076.20%
New Purchase: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.84 and $135.07, with an estimated average price of $129.11. The stock is now traded at around $118.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 492,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.24 and $49.19, with an estimated average price of $43.93. The stock is now traded at around $49.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,144,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Black Knight Inc (BKI)

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Black Knight Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.76 and $83.14, with an estimated average price of $74.74. The stock is now traded at around $74.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 522,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.15 and $207.93, with an estimated average price of $187.81. The stock is now traded at around $187.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 139,566 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ChampionX Corp (CHX)

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in ChampionX Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.82 and $27.28, with an estimated average price of $23.45. The stock is now traded at around $24.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,289,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $110.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 194,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 1076.20%. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $44.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 2,185,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Baker Hughes Co by 71.49%. The purchase prices were between $22.55 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $27.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 5,852,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 481.23%. The purchase prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07. The stock is now traded at around $170.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 401,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 49.14%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $72.53. The stock is now traded at around $65.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 2,082,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN)

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc by 241.65%. The purchase prices were between $94.48 and $124.24, with an estimated average price of $111.19. The stock is now traded at around $108.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 542,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Gartner Inc (IT)

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Gartner Inc by 82.54%. The purchase prices were between $301.06 and $339.69, with an estimated average price of $321.91. The stock is now traded at around $286.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 272,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.

Sold Out: Zscaler Inc (ZS)

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Zscaler Inc. The sale prices were between $251.86 and $368.78, with an estimated average price of $316.24.

Sold Out: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $28.13 and $33.31, with an estimated average price of $30.98.

Sold Out: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $64.97 and $74.1, with an estimated average price of $70.52.

Sold Out: The Kroger Co (KR)

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $38.59 and $46.22, with an estimated average price of $42.11.

Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.



