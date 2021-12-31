Carlson Capital Management Buys Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF, Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 10, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Long

New Purchases: IQLT, VIG, LNT, LOW, AFL, CNI, CL, CMCSA, EQR, DG, ITB, IUSG, XLV,

Northfield, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF, Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 10, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Snap Inc, Distillate International Fundamental Stability & V during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carlson Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Carlson Capital Management owns 165 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 2,411,187 shares, 17.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.25% Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) - 3,271,973 shares, 13.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1252.74% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 517,338 shares, 10.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.05% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 409,845 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.34% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 642,729 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.55%

Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $40, with an estimated average price of $38.88. The stock is now traded at around $38.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 118,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $166.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,544 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $243.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,174 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.66 and $61.47, with an estimated average price of $57.35. The stock is now traded at around $60.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $134.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,461 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.15 and $82.97, with an estimated average price of $75.43. The stock is now traded at around $76.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,779 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carlson Capital Management added to a holding in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 1252.74%. The purchase prices were between $40.82 and $46.43, with an estimated average price of $43.66. The stock is now traded at around $46.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.17%. The holding were 3,271,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carlson Capital Management added to a holding in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1769.50%. The purchase prices were between $44.03 and $47.4, with an estimated average price of $45.9. The stock is now traded at around $48.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 877,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carlson Capital Management added to a holding in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 10 by 1528.06%. The purchase prices were between $29.69 and $31.52, with an estimated average price of $30.97. The stock is now traded at around $32.969000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 718,237 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carlson Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.55%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 642,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carlson Capital Management added to a holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 68.40%. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $79.26. The stock is now traded at around $82.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 275,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carlson Capital Management added to a holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 62.77%. The purchase prices were between $60.78 and $66.4, with an estimated average price of $64.1. The stock is now traded at around $65.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 222,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carlson Capital Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.6 and $92.63, with an estimated average price of $88.88.

Carlson Capital Management sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Carlson Capital Management sold out a holding in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & V. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $26.03, with an estimated average price of $25.5.

Carlson Capital Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $66.02 and $67.06, with an estimated average price of $66.56.

Carlson Capital Management sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15.

Carlson Capital Management sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.