Cohen Klingenstein LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Canadian Pacific Railway, Sells , Eli Lilly and Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

insider
Just now
Investment company Cohen Klingenstein LLC (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Canadian Pacific Railway, Broadcom Inc, Medtronic PLC, sells , Eli Lilly and Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Schwab International Equity ETF, Palo Alto Networks Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cohen Klingenstein LLC. As of 2021Q4, Cohen Klingenstein LLC owns 222 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Cohen Klingenstein LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 789,612 shares, 15.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.72%
  2. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 589,513 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.99%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 352,515 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 640,336 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 31,403 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.05%
New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $77.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 228,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $596.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 24,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $108.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 88,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $103.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 32,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $66.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 49,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $104.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 63.72%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $464.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.95%. The holding were 789,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 6307.76%. The purchase prices were between $268.86 and $305.38, with an estimated average price of $286.47. The stock is now traded at around $258.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 326,796 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297.

Sold Out: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC sold out a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $1743.69 and $2213, with an estimated average price of $1987.98.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.



