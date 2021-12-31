Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc Buys Atmos Energy Corp, Micron Technology Inc, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc, Sells Infosys, PPL Corp, Pinnacle West Capital Corp

- New Purchases: MU, BSCU, BSCV, BX, GOOG, WPRT,
- Added Positions: ATO, MSM, MRK, HUN, IP, PGX, VZ, INTC, ALL, AMGN, MO, KHC, DOW, WMT, KO, FB, KMI, VEU, CHRW, V, XLK, DD, DISCK, XLC, LMT, XLI, MDT, CMI, XLV, AFL, D, CHKP, BSCP, JNJ, SBUX, UPS, DIS, AMZN, BSCS, XLF, BSCQ, CSCO, XLP, BSCT, BSCN, EMN, XLU, SYY, BSCO, BSCM, VIG, BSCR, CVX, XLB, VOO, SPTM,
- Reduced Positions: PNW, GOLD, BP, KLAC, RSG, ORCL, MSFT, CVS, QCOM, EFX, BAC, AAPL, PG, LOW, SNA, BK, MCK, XLE, EFA,
- Sold Out: INFY, PPL, BSCL, SLVM,
These are the top 5 holdings of BUTENSKY & COHEN FINANCIAL SECURITY, INC
- CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 48,837 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 27,079 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 76,291 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 27,181 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
- KLA Corp (KLAC) - 11,165 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.84%
Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $97.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 39,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU)
Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.1 and $19.56, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $18.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 63,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV)
Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.26 and $19.76, with an estimated average price of $19.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 29,368 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $116.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2795.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 75 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT)
Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc initiated holding in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.14 and $3.94, with an estimated average price of $2.84. The stock is now traded at around $2.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)
Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc added to a holding in Atmos Energy Corp by 615.99%. The purchase prices were between $88.98 and $104.83, with an estimated average price of $95. The stock is now traded at around $106.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 44,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)
Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc added to a holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc by 670.21%. The purchase prices were between $77.9 and $86.01, with an estimated average price of $83.65. The stock is now traded at around $85.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 28,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 340.09%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $81.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 24,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)
Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 20.05%. The purchase prices were between $14.54 and $15.04, with an estimated average price of $14.81. The stock is now traded at around $14.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 157,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Infosys Ltd (INFY)
Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc sold out a holding in Infosys Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.82 and $25.41, with an estimated average price of $23.27.Sold Out: PPL Corp (PPL)
Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $27.83 and $30.06, with an estimated average price of $28.88.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.
Here is the complete portfolio of BUTENSKY & COHEN FINANCIAL SECURITY, INC.
