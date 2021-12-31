Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc Buys Atmos Energy Corp, Micron Technology Inc, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc, Sells Infosys, PPL Corp, Pinnacle West Capital Corp

New Purchases: MU, BSCU, BSCV, BX, GOOG, WPRT,

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Atmos Energy Corp, Micron Technology Inc, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc, Merck Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF, sells Infosys, PPL Corp, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Sylvamo Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc. As of 2021Q4, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc owns 97 stocks with a total value of $280 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 48,837 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 27,079 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 76,291 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 27,181 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16% KLA Corp (KLAC) - 11,165 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.84%

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $97.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 39,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.1 and $19.56, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $18.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 63,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.26 and $19.76, with an estimated average price of $19.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 29,368 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $116.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2795.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 75 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc initiated holding in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.14 and $3.94, with an estimated average price of $2.84. The stock is now traded at around $2.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc added to a holding in Atmos Energy Corp by 615.99%. The purchase prices were between $88.98 and $104.83, with an estimated average price of $95. The stock is now traded at around $106.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 44,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc added to a holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc by 670.21%. The purchase prices were between $77.9 and $86.01, with an estimated average price of $83.65. The stock is now traded at around $85.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 28,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 340.09%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $81.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 24,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 20.05%. The purchase prices were between $14.54 and $15.04, with an estimated average price of $14.81. The stock is now traded at around $14.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 157,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc sold out a holding in Infosys Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.82 and $25.41, with an estimated average price of $23.27.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $27.83 and $30.06, with an estimated average price of $28.88.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.