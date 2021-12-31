Beam Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF, Glacier Bancorp Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Apple Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

New Purchases: JSCP, GBCI, EEM, ARKK, IJR, VTC, INTU, VO,

JSCP, GBCI, EEM, ARKK, IJR, VTC, INTU, VO, Added Positions: ISCF, DRIV, HYG, IUSV, STPZ, SCHD, XYLD, IWS, SPY, VYM, IJH, IWF, MXI, IWN, JEPI, EFA, PGX, IYF, SCHG, CVX, HNDL, PSK, QYLD, JKK, JKH, JNK, FUTY, NUSI, VMBS, PTY, USRT, IEFA, LYB, PFF, VOOG, VGR,

ISCF, DRIV, HYG, IUSV, STPZ, SCHD, XYLD, IWS, SPY, VYM, IJH, IWF, MXI, IWN, JEPI, EFA, PGX, IYF, SCHG, CVX, HNDL, PSK, QYLD, JKK, JKH, JNK, FUTY, NUSI, VMBS, PTY, USRT, IEFA, LYB, PFF, VOOG, VGR, Reduced Positions: AAPL, QQQ, MSFT, BSV, AMZN, IVV, V, FLOT, VWO, VUG, VTV, VTI, PFE, FTSM, HD, IWR, LLY, VOO, INTC, IWM, JNJ, WMT, TSLA, FPE, AGG, FTEC, XOM, DIS, T, PG, PTH, BND, SCHX, DG,

AAPL, QQQ, MSFT, BSV, AMZN, IVV, V, FLOT, VWO, VUG, VTV, VTI, PFE, FTSM, HD, IWR, LLY, VOO, INTC, IWM, JNJ, WMT, TSLA, FPE, AGG, FTEC, XOM, DIS, T, PG, PTH, BND, SCHX, DG, Sold Out: STIP, IWY, FB, FDL, IEMG, DIA, NSC, WPC, INFL, BIV, IVOL, BRK.B, VIG, MA, VB, IHDG, ANGL, SCZ, VONG, IPAY, IPG, FNDB, UNH, PSJ, CW, QUS, REZ, FVD, O, WTS, PEP, ENB, PYPL, JPM, MGC, MCD, ETSY, SF, RXI, SPTS, VBR, VZ, DHT, AOA, ICF, LRGF, VEA, ADBE, ADX, VCSH, MRK, LQD, TFLO, NUV, GOOGL, CVS, IGA, BYLD, KMI, RMT, MUFG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF, Glacier Bancorp Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifac, sells Apple Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF, Meta Platforms Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beam Wealth Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Beam Wealth Advisors, Inc. owns 87 stocks with a total value of $87 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 41,474 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.17% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 8,154 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.75% ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 49,218 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.98% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 14,384 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 36,506 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.23%

Beam Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.57 and $49.96, with an estimated average price of $49.75. The stock is now traded at around $49.445100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 36,648 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beam Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.04 and $59.85, with an estimated average price of $56.65. The stock is now traded at around $59.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 30,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beam Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $50.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 24,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beam Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $80.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 10,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beam Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $113.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beam Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.65 and $91.87, with an estimated average price of $90.7. The stock is now traded at around $88.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beam Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifac by 344.59%. The purchase prices were between $34.22 and $36.9, with an estimated average price of $35.78. The stock is now traded at around $35.972000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 25,742 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beam Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF by 272.64%. The purchase prices were between $26.91 and $32.07, with an estimated average price of $30.04. The stock is now traded at around $31.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 31,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beam Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 106.77%. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $86.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 11,461 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beam Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 61.41%. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $114.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beam Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.48%. The purchase prices were between $145.99 and $166.53, with an estimated average price of $159.85. The stock is now traded at around $153.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,741 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beam Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $104.69 and $106.26, with an estimated average price of $105.37.

Beam Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $150.79 and $175.61, with an estimated average price of $166.62.

Beam Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Beam Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun. The sale prices were between $32.2 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $33.43.

Beam Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63.

Beam Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $338.61 and $364.84, with an estimated average price of $354.55.