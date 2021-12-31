Beam Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF, Glacier Bancorp Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Apple Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

- New Purchases: JSCP, GBCI, EEM, ARKK, IJR, VTC, INTU, VO,
- Added Positions: ISCF, DRIV, HYG, IUSV, STPZ, SCHD, XYLD, IWS, SPY, VYM, IJH, IWF, MXI, IWN, JEPI, EFA, PGX, IYF, SCHG, CVX, HNDL, PSK, QYLD, JKK, JKH, JNK, FUTY, NUSI, VMBS, PTY, USRT, IEFA, LYB, PFF, VOOG, VGR,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, QQQ, MSFT, BSV, AMZN, IVV, V, FLOT, VWO, VUG, VTV, VTI, PFE, FTSM, HD, IWR, LLY, VOO, INTC, IWM, JNJ, WMT, TSLA, FPE, AGG, FTEC, XOM, DIS, T, PG, PTH, BND, SCHX, DG,
- Sold Out: STIP, IWY, FB, FDL, IEMG, DIA, NSC, WPC, INFL, BIV, IVOL, BRK.B, VIG, MA, VB, IHDG, ANGL, SCZ, VONG, IPAY, IPG, FNDB, UNH, PSJ, CW, QUS, REZ, FVD, O, WTS, PEP, ENB, PYPL, JPM, MGC, MCD, ETSY, SF, RXI, SPTS, VBR, VZ, DHT, AOA, ICF, LRGF, VEA, ADBE, ADX, VCSH, MRK, LQD, TFLO, NUV, GOOGL, CVS, IGA, BYLD, KMI, RMT, MUFG,
For the details of BEAM WEALTH ADVISORS, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beam+wealth+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BEAM WEALTH ADVISORS, INC.
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 41,474 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.17%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 8,154 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.75%
- ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 49,218 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.98%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 14,384 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 36,506 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.23%
Beam Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.57 and $49.96, with an estimated average price of $49.75. The stock is now traded at around $49.445100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 36,648 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI)
Beam Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.04 and $59.85, with an estimated average price of $56.65. The stock is now traded at around $59.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 30,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Beam Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $50.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 24,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Beam Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $80.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 10,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Beam Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $113.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Corporate ETF (VTC)
Beam Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.65 and $91.87, with an estimated average price of $90.7. The stock is now traded at around $88.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifac (ISCF)
Beam Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifac by 344.59%. The purchase prices were between $34.22 and $36.9, with an estimated average price of $35.78. The stock is now traded at around $35.972000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 25,742 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV)
Beam Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF by 272.64%. The purchase prices were between $26.91 and $32.07, with an estimated average price of $30.04. The stock is now traded at around $31.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 31,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Beam Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 106.77%. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $86.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 11,461 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Beam Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 61.41%. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $114.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
Beam Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.48%. The purchase prices were between $145.99 and $166.53, with an estimated average price of $159.85. The stock is now traded at around $153.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,741 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
Beam Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $104.69 and $106.26, with an estimated average price of $105.37.Sold Out: iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY)
Beam Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $150.79 and $175.61, with an estimated average price of $166.62.Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Beam Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.Sold Out: First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun (FDL)
Beam Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun. The sale prices were between $32.2 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $33.43.Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Beam Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63.Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Beam Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $338.61 and $364.84, with an estimated average price of $354.55.
Here is the complete portfolio of BEAM WEALTH ADVISORS, INC.. Also check out:
1. BEAM WEALTH ADVISORS, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. BEAM WEALTH ADVISORS, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. BEAM WEALTH ADVISORS, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BEAM WEALTH ADVISORS, INC. keeps buying