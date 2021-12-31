Stewardship Advisors, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF, Sells Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF, Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

New Purchases: VXUS, PFXF, IVT,

VXUS, PFXF, IVT, Added Positions: JPST, NULV, SCHD, IEUR, EMNT, SPAB, JKH, AAPL, AVUV, QQQ, XSOE, IAGG, HYG, GOVT, TIP, ICVT, SPY, ESML, BGRN, VSGX, TAXF,

JPST, NULV, SCHD, IEUR, EMNT, SPAB, JKH, AAPL, AVUV, QQQ, XSOE, IAGG, HYG, GOVT, TIP, ICVT, SPY, ESML, BGRN, VSGX, TAXF, Reduced Positions: IVV, SUSA, NULG, SHYL, IQLT, QINT, SPIB, SPLG, SUSB, GLD, SPHB, NUMG, ESGV, USMV, SPTM, VT, IHDG, FULT, TFC,

IVV, SUSA, NULG, SHYL, IQLT, QINT, SPIB, SPLG, SUSB, GLD, SPHB, NUMG, ESGV, USMV, SPTM, VT, IHDG, FULT, TFC, Sold Out: ARKK, DGRO, NUSC, IPOS, EMQQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF, sells Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF, Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stewardship Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Stewardship Advisors, LLC owns 49 stocks with a total value of $276 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 86,479 shares, 14.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.02% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 316,774 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.49% American Century Quality Diversified International (QINT) - 336,952 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 449,684 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.82% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 470,058 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78%

Stewardship Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $64.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 46,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.67 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $21.26. The stock is now traded at around $21.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 70,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC initiated holding in InvenTrust Properties Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 38.93%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 211,867 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.85%. The purchase prices were between $36.02 and $38.9, with an estimated average price of $37.59. The stock is now traded at around $38.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 311,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 83.51%. The purchase prices were between $55.05 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $57.2. The stock is now traded at around $58.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 63,106 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange- by 38.58%. The purchase prices were between $100.03 and $100.24, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $100.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 37,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 90.74%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $173.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 29.97%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $464.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 915 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $39.82 and $44.27, with an estimated average price of $42.05.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Renaissance International IPO ETF. The sale prices were between $24.72 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $28.08.

Stewardship Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The sale prices were between $40.93 and $54.57, with an estimated average price of $48.42.