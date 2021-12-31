Dock Street Asset Management Inc Buys Tesla Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Illumina Inc, Autodesk Inc, Cisco Systems Inc

- New Purchases: SPY, MU, INTU, LRCX, VRSN, SPYG, IVV,
- Added Positions: TSLA, PYPL, TOTL, KO, PG, JPST, SPGI, V, GOOG, MSFT, FDS, IEF, ADBE, MA, SNPS, ETSY, CDNS, BKNG, MNST, MCO, K, MSCI, ISRG, NOW, CPB, OMC, CL, GIS, KHC, GOOGL, FB, SJM, REGN, KMB, HD, JNJ,
- Reduced Positions: CSCO, JMST, INTC, IJH, QQQ, LQD,
- Sold Out: ILMN, ADSK, SNGX,
These are the top 5 holdings of DOCK STREET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 419,871 shares, 12.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,377 shares, 10.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 197,160 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 93,436 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 10,550 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%
Dock Street Asset Management Inc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $464.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,338 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Dock Street Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $97.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,684 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Dock Street Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $550.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 363 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)
Dock Street Asset Management Inc initiated holding in VeriSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $204.67 and $255.93, with an estimated average price of $232.11. The stock is now traded at around $226.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 850 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Dock Street Asset Management Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $68.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Dock Street Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $729.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 315 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Dock Street Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 132.22%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $1049.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 15,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Dock Street Asset Management Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 75.10%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $178.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 18,489 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Dock Street Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 32.67%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $159.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 25,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94.Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9.Sold Out: Soligenix Inc (SNGX)
Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Soligenix Inc. The sale prices were between $0.66 and $1.1, with an estimated average price of $0.9.
