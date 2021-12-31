Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys Marsh & McLennan Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF

- New Purchases: CL, CRBN, ORCL, BMY, SWK, PHYS,
- Added Positions: MMC, VOOG, MSFT, VEU, ARKG, PPG, MMM, ESML, SPYG, QQQ, BSX, IBM, VTEB, VYM, SCHD, AMAT, ESGD, CB, AON, ITW, AMD,
- Reduced Positions: VUG, VTV, VBR, ARKW, VEA, VWO, VBK, XLK, GLD, SPY, ARKK, IWF, LPTH, AMZN, FSLY, AAPL, GOOG, VGT, CSX, IJR, EGLE, VOOV, LVO, TSLA, JPM, GOOGL, DIS, V, SBCF, BAC, SYK, HD, JNJ, UNH, IWD, MA, FB, ABT, INTC, IWO, PG, MS, VZ, DFS, CSCO, ACN, PFE, IEMG, KO, VOO, T, BRK.B, ABBV, NUSC, IDEV, EEM, SUSA, ADP, COST, MCD, VIG, IEFA, SPGI, EMR, AWK, PAYX, ESGE, CLX, NSC, YUM, UNP, VIOV, PEP, CHD, MCK,
- Sold Out: VTWG, IAU, IHI, XLC, XLY, XLI, BMEZ, FIW, PHO, XLF, ITA, XLV, XLP, IDNA, DHR, NVDA, XOM, SCHW, CVX, PYPL, NEE, WMT, DE, NKE, HSY, NOC, SYY, TMO, TXN, CMCSA, RESD, SCHG,
For the details of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/relyea+zuckerberg+hanson+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC
- ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 212,415 shares, 14.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.5%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 99,723 shares, 13.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.4%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 104,737 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.39%
- Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) - 26,414 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.50%
- Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 22,426 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.48%
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19. The stock is now traded at around $83.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.97 and $174.78, with an estimated average price of $170.54. The stock is now traded at around $171.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $87.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $64.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.07 and $196.61, with an estimated average price of $184.83. The stock is now traded at around $192.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.78 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $14.13. The stock is now traded at around $14.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC added to a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc by 62.67%. The purchase prices were between $151.74 and $173.89, with an estimated average price of $166.42. The stock is now traded at around $161.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 20,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.84%. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $62.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC added to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 20.13%. The purchase prices were between $144.01 and $172.44, with an estimated average price of $161.01. The stock is now traded at around $165.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 33.26%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $178.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 22.94%. The purchase prices were between $38.2 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $39.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 21,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 44.85%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $134.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,206 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (VTWG)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund. The sale prices were between $203.6 and $237.53, with an estimated average price of $218.89.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $61.5 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $63.97.Sold Out: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88.Sold Out: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24.Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61.
Here is the complete portfolio of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC. Also check out:
1. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs