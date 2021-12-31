Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys Marsh & McLennan Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF

New Purchases: CL, CRBN, ORCL, BMY, SWK, PHYS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Marsh & McLennan Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, Oracle Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC. As of 2021Q4, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owns 117 stocks with a total value of $185 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 212,415 shares, 14.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.5% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 99,723 shares, 13.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.4% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 104,737 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.39% Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) - 26,414 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.50% Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 22,426 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.48%

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19. The stock is now traded at around $83.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.97 and $174.78, with an estimated average price of $170.54. The stock is now traded at around $171.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $87.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $64.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.07 and $196.61, with an estimated average price of $184.83. The stock is now traded at around $192.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.78 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $14.13. The stock is now traded at around $14.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC added to a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc by 62.67%. The purchase prices were between $151.74 and $173.89, with an estimated average price of $166.42. The stock is now traded at around $161.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 20,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.84%. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $62.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC added to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 20.13%. The purchase prices were between $144.01 and $172.44, with an estimated average price of $161.01. The stock is now traded at around $165.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 33.26%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $178.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 22.94%. The purchase prices were between $38.2 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $39.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 21,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 44.85%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $134.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,206 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund. The sale prices were between $203.6 and $237.53, with an estimated average price of $218.89.

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19.

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $61.5 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $63.97.

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88.

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24.

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61.