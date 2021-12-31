Viking Fund Management Llc Buys Caterpillar Inc, CenterPoint Energy Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells 3M Co, Canadian Natural Resources, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp

New Purchases: CNP,

Minot, ND, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Caterpillar Inc, CenterPoint Energy Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Visa Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, sells 3M Co, Canadian Natural Resources, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Truist Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Viking Fund Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Viking Fund Management Llc owns 109 stocks with a total value of $380 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 24,000 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.35% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 106,000 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92% Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 309,000 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.64% Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) - 59,500 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.77% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 184,000 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.58%

Viking Fund Management Llc initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $27.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Viking Fund Management Llc added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 127.27%. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $228.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Viking Fund Management Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 21.50%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $71.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Viking Fund Management Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $214.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Viking Fund Management Llc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 29.85%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $61.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 87,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Viking Fund Management Llc added to a holding in KLA Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $445.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Viking Fund Management Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $151.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Viking Fund Management Llc sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14.

Viking Fund Management Llc sold out a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.12 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $41.41.

Viking Fund Management Llc sold out a holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. The sale prices were between $17.87 and $21.95, with an estimated average price of $19.86.

Viking Fund Management Llc sold out a holding in Hyliion Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $5.82 and $9.07, with an estimated average price of $7.12.