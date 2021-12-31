Baxter Bros Inc Buys Meta Platforms Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Chevron Corp, Sells Adobe Inc, , Philip Morris International Inc

New Purchases: STZ, DPZ, ITW, OTIS, SMG,

STZ, DPZ, ITW, OTIS, SMG, Added Positions: FB, ATVI, APD, CVX, MS, UNP, LMT, DIS, PYPL, NSC, MA, LHX, SBUX, AMZN, ABBV, GS, FDX, DHI, COST, CHD, RTX, CRM, CNI, NFLX, NYCB, NKE, UNH,

FB, ATVI, APD, CVX, MS, UNP, LMT, DIS, PYPL, NSC, MA, LHX, SBUX, AMZN, ABBV, GS, FDX, DHI, COST, CHD, RTX, CRM, CNI, NFLX, NYCB, NKE, UNH, Reduced Positions: MSFT, INTU, XOM, FISV, T, BMY, PG, INTC, WFC, MMM, VZ, SHW, MRK, KMI, DISCA, EW, HD, JNJ, SYK, PM, NEM, KO, ETN, VRTX, ATCO, TRP, SYY, C, CL, MDT, KMB, PSX, CTVA, CARR, DEO, IMGN, GIS, GE, AMGN,

MSFT, INTU, XOM, FISV, T, BMY, PG, INTC, WFC, MMM, VZ, SHW, MRK, KMI, DISCA, EW, HD, JNJ, SYK, PM, NEM, KO, ETN, VRTX, ATCO, TRP, SYY, C, CL, MDT, KMB, PSX, CTVA, CARR, DEO, IMGN, GIS, GE, AMGN, Sold Out: ADBE, XLRN,

Riverside, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Meta Platforms Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Chevron Corp, Constellation Brands Inc, Domino's Pizza Inc, sells Adobe Inc, , Philip Morris International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baxter Bros Inc. As of 2021Q4, Baxter Bros Inc owns 129 stocks with a total value of $640 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BAXTER BROS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baxter+bros+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 171,539 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 67,264 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 109,114 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 150,287 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,154 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%

Baxter Bros Inc initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $248.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baxter Bros Inc initiated holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.91 and $564.33, with an estimated average price of $509.88. The stock is now traded at around $473.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 426 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baxter Bros Inc initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $134 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $163.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baxter Bros Inc initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.72 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.76. The stock is now traded at around $84.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baxter Bros Inc initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.03 and $247.07, with an estimated average price of $233.02. The stock is now traded at around $243.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 857 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baxter Bros Inc added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 20.12%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $331.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 41,463 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baxter Bros Inc added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 39.48%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $65.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 58,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baxter Bros Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 37.38%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $128.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 26,734 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baxter Bros Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 78.73%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $178.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baxter Bros Inc added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 25.23%. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $100.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baxter Bros Inc sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62.

Baxter Bros Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.