Baxter Bros Inc Buys Meta Platforms Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Chevron Corp, Sells Adobe Inc, , Philip Morris International Inc

Riverside, CT, based Investment company Baxter Bros Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Meta Platforms Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Chevron Corp, Constellation Brands Inc, Domino's Pizza Inc, sells Adobe Inc, , Philip Morris International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baxter Bros Inc. As of 2021Q4, Baxter Bros Inc owns 129 stocks with a total value of $640 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of BAXTER BROS INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 171,539 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%
  2. Intuit Inc (INTU) - 67,264 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
  3. Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 109,114 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16%
  4. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 150,287 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,154 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Baxter Bros Inc initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $248.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)

Baxter Bros Inc initiated holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.91 and $564.33, with an estimated average price of $509.88. The stock is now traded at around $473.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 426 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

Baxter Bros Inc initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $134 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $163.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Baxter Bros Inc initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.72 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.76. The stock is now traded at around $84.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Baxter Bros Inc initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.03 and $247.07, with an estimated average price of $233.02. The stock is now traded at around $243.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 857 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Baxter Bros Inc added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 20.12%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $331.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 41,463 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Baxter Bros Inc added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 39.48%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $65.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 58,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Baxter Bros Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 37.38%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $128.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 26,734 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Baxter Bros Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 78.73%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $178.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Baxter Bros Inc added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 25.23%. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $100.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Baxter Bros Inc sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62.

Sold Out: (XLRN)

Baxter Bros Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.



