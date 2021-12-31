Santori & Peters, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Invesco DB Agriculture Fund, Comcast Corp

New Purchases: SPLG, PG, SCHP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Invesco DB Agriculture Fund, Comcast Corp, Meta Platforms Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Santori & Peters, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Santori & Peters, Inc. owns 57 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) - 674,964 shares, 32.81% of the total portfolio. AMETEK Inc (AME) - 247,396 shares, 19.20% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 80,693 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 177,858 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 158,036 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.02%

Santori & Peters, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $54.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,411 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Santori & Peters, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Santori & Peters, Inc. initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $159.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Santori & Peters, Inc. sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

Santori & Peters, Inc. sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.