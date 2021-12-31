Sara-Bay Financial Buys Cerence Inc, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, Welltower Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Unilever PLC, International Paper Co

- New Purchases: CRNC, PEG, WELL, VEEV, AVGO, CVX, DUK, MCHP, QCOM,
- Added Positions: HLIO, EPAM, OGEN, ABBV, ABT, AAPL, ETSY, GLOB, DIS, MSFT, INTU, LOW, JPM, JNJ, PEP, PG, WMT, DLO, VNQ, VTI, VYM, ICLR, JBL, INTC, BNS, ALLY, IXUS, CSCO, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: FB, ADM, HD, KO, NEE, PAYX, VZ, V, TRI,
- Sold Out: BABA, UL, IP, PAYC, TMDI, MNMD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Sara-Bay Financial
- Helios Technologies Inc (HLIO) - 1,159,455 shares, 36.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.02%
- Centrus Energy Corp (LEU) - 386,728 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 65,034 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
- EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 27,092 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84%
- Globant SA (GLOB) - 47,146 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%
Sara-Bay Financial initiated holding in Cerence Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.2 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $87.86. The stock is now traded at around $69.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 49,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG)
Sara-Bay Financial initiated holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.28 and $66.73, with an estimated average price of $63.36. The stock is now traded at around $65.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 13,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Welltower Inc (WELL)
Sara-Bay Financial initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.36 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.41. The stock is now traded at around $87.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,271 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Sara-Bay Financial initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32. The stock is now traded at around $223.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,689 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Sara-Bay Financial initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $596.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 425 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Sara-Bay Financial initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $104.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Oragenics Inc (OGEN)
Sara-Bay Financial added to a holding in Oragenics Inc by 99.19%. The purchase prices were between $0.43 and $0.69, with an estimated average price of $0.56. The stock is now traded at around $0.470200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,008,117 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Sara-Bay Financial added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 25.21%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $135.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,034 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Sara-Bay Financial added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 39.45%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $128.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Sara-Bay Financial added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 27.64%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $310.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Sara-Bay Financial sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)
Sara-Bay Financial sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77.Sold Out: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)
Sara-Bay Financial sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $399.37 and $553.23, with an estimated average price of $471.9.Sold Out: International Paper Co (IP)
Sara-Bay Financial sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $44.57 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.18.Sold Out: Titan Medical Inc (TMDI)
Sara-Bay Financial sold out a holding in Titan Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $0.61 and $1.73, with an estimated average price of $1.11.Sold Out: Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD)
Sara-Bay Financial sold out a holding in Mind Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $1.38 and $2.86, with an estimated average price of $2.12.
