Sara-Bay Financial Buys Cerence Inc, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, Welltower Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Unilever PLC, International Paper Co

insider
Just now
Investment company Sara-Bay Financial (Current Portfolio) buys Cerence Inc, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, Welltower Inc, Oragenics Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Unilever PLC, International Paper Co, Paycom Software Inc, Titan Medical Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sara-Bay Financial. As of 2021Q4, Sara-Bay Financial owns 81 stocks with a total value of $333 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Sara-Bay Financial
  1. Helios Technologies Inc (HLIO) - 1,159,455 shares, 36.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.02%
  2. Centrus Energy Corp (LEU) - 386,728 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
  3. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 65,034 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
  4. EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 27,092 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84%
  5. Globant SA (GLOB) - 47,146 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%
New Purchase: Cerence Inc (CRNC)

Sara-Bay Financial initiated holding in Cerence Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.2 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $87.86. The stock is now traded at around $69.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 49,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG)

Sara-Bay Financial initiated holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.28 and $66.73, with an estimated average price of $63.36. The stock is now traded at around $65.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 13,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Welltower Inc (WELL)

Sara-Bay Financial initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.36 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.41. The stock is now traded at around $87.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,271 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Sara-Bay Financial initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32. The stock is now traded at around $223.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,689 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Sara-Bay Financial initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $596.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Sara-Bay Financial initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $104.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Oragenics Inc (OGEN)

Sara-Bay Financial added to a holding in Oragenics Inc by 99.19%. The purchase prices were between $0.43 and $0.69, with an estimated average price of $0.56. The stock is now traded at around $0.470200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,008,117 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Sara-Bay Financial added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 25.21%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $135.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,034 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Sara-Bay Financial added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 39.45%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $128.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Sara-Bay Financial added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 27.64%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $310.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Sara-Bay Financial sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)

Sara-Bay Financial sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77.

Sold Out: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Sara-Bay Financial sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $399.37 and $553.23, with an estimated average price of $471.9.

Sold Out: International Paper Co (IP)

Sara-Bay Financial sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $44.57 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.18.

Sold Out: Titan Medical Inc (TMDI)

Sara-Bay Financial sold out a holding in Titan Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $0.61 and $1.73, with an estimated average price of $1.11.

Sold Out: Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD)

Sara-Bay Financial sold out a holding in Mind Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $1.38 and $2.86, with an estimated average price of $2.12.



